I've just ordered a new 2560x1440 165hz monitor and want a new GPU to take advantage of the full 165Hz refresh rate.
I currently have an Intel Core i5 4570 which can output a max resolution over DisplayPort of 3840x2160@60Hz which AFAIK doesn't translate to enough bandwidth for 2560x1440@165Hz.
I am trying to find out what is the minimum GPU I'll need to be able to output 1440p at 165Hz.... so far on my list I have
- Ryzen 3200G + motherboard with DisplayPort output
- Intel Core 11000 series + motherboard with DisplayPort output
- NVidia GT 1030 w/ DisplayPort output
- Radeon RX550 w/ DisplayPort output
Compounding this are reports I've heard that some motherboards that have a DisplayPort output don't run it at the full bandwidth supported by the IGP on the CPU... so going this path could potentially be an expensive failure
Is there something I'm missing?
Can older gen GPUs output the amount of bandwidth I need?
(NOTE: I DON'T PLAY GAMES, but I do want the full 165Hz for desktop use - so please don't tell me to go and buy an RTX3080)