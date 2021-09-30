GT1030 should be fine if you just want to display at that res & refresh rate. Don't even consider gaming on it though.

Bear in mind even if your older CPU technically can support that res/refresh rate, your mainboard needs to, and will need to have DisplayPort out on it as the older HDMI revisions don't support that much bandwidth.

Pretty sure the 1030 has HDMI 2.0b which should be fine assuming your screen has a HDMI input that supports that bandwidth.

It wouldn't hurt to get something with DP out on it.