Minimum GPU needed to output 1440p signal at 165hz?
I've just ordered a new 2560x1440 165hz monitor and want a new GPU to take advantage of the full 165Hz refresh rate.

I currently have an Intel Core i5 4570 which can output a max resolution over DisplayPort of 3840x2160@60Hz which AFAIK doesn't translate to enough bandwidth for 2560x1440@165Hz.

I am trying to find out what is the minimum GPU I'll need to be able to output 1440p at 165Hz.... so far on my list I have
- Ryzen 3200G + motherboard with DisplayPort output
- Intel Core 11000 series + motherboard with DisplayPort output
- NVidia GT 1030 w/ DisplayPort output
- Radeon RX550 w/ DisplayPort output

Compounding this are reports I've heard that some motherboards that have a DisplayPort output don't run it at the full bandwidth supported by the IGP on the CPU... so going this path could potentially be an expensive failure

Is there something I'm missing?
Can older gen GPUs output the amount of bandwidth I need?

(NOTE: I DON'T PLAY GAMES, but I do want the full 165Hz for desktop use - so please don't tell me to go and buy an RTX3080)

Are you intentionally trying to spend as little money as possible? Or would something slightly higher spec (but not super high spec) be ok to you? Personally I'd never recommend trying to get the absolute Minimum and would suggest something a little past Minimum to give a little breathing room.

I had a 1060gtx and it would do 240hz




GT1030 should be fine if you just want to display at that res & refresh rate. Don't even consider gaming on it though. 

 

Bear in mind even if your older CPU technically can support that res/refresh rate, your mainboard needs to, and will need to have DisplayPort out on it as the older HDMI revisions don't support that much bandwidth. 

 

Pretty sure the 1030 has HDMI 2.0b which should be fine assuming your screen has a HDMI input that supports that bandwidth. 

 

It wouldn't hurt to get something with DP out on it. 



OK yes that's what I was concerned about. Don't want to get a new
motherboard with recent cpu with current gen integrated graphics, only to find it doesn't have the
right spec displayport output bandwidth.

Yes looking to spend as little money as possible, my current computer
is fine but just trying to weigh up what my upgrade options are

Looks like a gt 1030 will be the cheapest path, wouldn't mind going with
something like a gtx 1050 but considering that it would cost more
than what my PC's worth it doesn't make sense, the current market
for GPUs seems a bit crazy

just beware that hdmi won't do 4k 60hz if the OP would want that. you need DP for that




I've done 4k 60hz over hdmi on a gt1030 no problem.

just beware that hdmi won't do 4k 60hz if the OP would want that. you need DP for that



Gt 1030 has hdmi 2.0b so 4k@60 is absolutely possible.

Of course DisplayPort is always better ;)




Can hdmi 2.0b do 1440p @ 165hz?

No.
1440p at 144hz is the most you’ll get. You’re really pushing bandwidth of that standard at that high refresh rate.




According to this calculator, 1440p at 165hz will fit OK within a displayport 1.2 connection:
https://linustechtips.com/topic/729232-guide-to-display-cables-adapters-v2/?section=calc&H=3440&V=1440&F=120&calculations=show&formulas=show

Looks like an older Radeon 7730 / R7 240 could be the ticket

Is there any reason this won't do 165hz 1440p on the displayport output?

Radeon hd8490 $15
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/3283912974

Seems a lot more cost effective than a gt 1030 for $100+

i don't think you can know until you buy it. my hunch is it won't.

 

i think it only has DP 1.1 you need at least 1.2 i think.

 

but hey you can buy it and tell us!




Its only $15, I think I'll grab it and find out what happens

A gt 1030 would be a better more future proof solution (drivers,
hardware decoding etc) but can't justify it at $100+ when my pc is only
worth maybe $180

For what it's worth even GT 1030 prices are seriously inflated.

 

The MSRP for that damn thing is only $79 USD.

 

You can work out the math from there. The HD8490 with it's displayport should honestly be fine and should hit 1440p@165hz but also it could just do 144hz as well which I don't think you're going to notice the 21 extra refreshes in any case.




If 165hz is overdrive /overclock I'd stick with 144 because overdrive can give artefacts




