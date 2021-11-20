Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Badblocks found on brand new 14TB Ironwolf NAS Pro
kiwijunglist

2926 posts

Uber Geek


#290575 20-Nov-2021 21:02
Send private message

Hi

I have a brand new external seagate 14TB HDD.  It was quite a good deal at only $225 USD delivered, although I purchased the HDD in April, it only arrived last week because they ran out of stock.  I checked it using a long test using seagate tools and it passed. I shucked it and found a Seagate IronWolf NAS Pro HDD inside and put it inside my plex server.

I ran a destructive badblocks test (takes 148hrs) and it found 385 badblocks (ie 0.00001% of blocks)

$ sudo badblocks -b 4096 -wsv /dev/sdc
Pass completed, 385 bad blocks found. (6/0/379 errors)

That's 6 read / 0 write / 379 corruption errors.

$ sudo smartctl -a /dec/sdc
https://pastebin.com/APEqKm3t

I'm not sure if having some badblocks on a 14TB HDD is an issue, as I've read that it's fairly normal for a brand new HDD to have some badblocks during manufacturing and it's only an issue if additional bad sectors crop up.  I'm not sure what to do, whether I should enquire about a return or not. I'm just doing a smartctl long test now.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

Mark
1607 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816303 20-Nov-2021 21:53
Send private message

If you create the new filesystem and tell it about the badblocks it'll probably be ok, use a filesystem that does a scrub every now and then.

 

As to reurning it ... doubt they would accept it after you removed it from its case.

 

Mark

 

 

kiwijunglist

2926 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816316 20-Nov-2021 22:22
Send private message

It's pretty easy to put back in the case I have all the pieces and didn't break any of the clips. It's not glued.

 

Something I didn't realise was that badblocks doesn't actually mark the badblocks on the HDD so they are not used.

 

I'm now creating a file system using this command

 

mke2fs -t ext4 -c -c -L 14TB1 /dev/sdc1




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816439 21-Nov-2021 11:47
Send private message

How do you know that the drive is new?

 

Why would somebody put an expensive new Ironwolf NAS Pro unit in a usb case instead of a much cheaper Barracuda?

 

What is to stop someody taking a used Ironwolf drive, resetting the SMART data, putting it in a new USB housing and selling it as new?

 

 



kiwijunglist

2926 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816489 21-Nov-2021 11:59
Send private message

All the 14TB seagate expansion drives so far have ironwolf inside, it's commonly shucked external drive.  I haven't heard of them putting anything different in the cases.  Appeared new.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

