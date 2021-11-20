kiwijunglist

Hi
I have a brand new external seagate 14TB HDD. It was quite a good deal at only $225 USD delivered, although I purchased the HDD in April, it only arrived last week because they ran out of stock. I checked it using a long test using seagate tools and it passed. I shucked it and found a Seagate IronWolf NAS Pro HDD inside and put it inside my plex server.
I ran a destructive badblocks test (takes 148hrs) and it found 385 badblocks (ie 0.00001% of blocks)
$ sudo badblocks -b 4096 -wsv /dev/sdc
Pass completed, 385 bad blocks found. (6/0/379 errors)
That's 6 read / 0 write / 379 corruption errors.
$ sudo smartctl -a /dec/sdc
https://pastebin.com/APEqKm3t
I'm not sure if having some badblocks on a 14TB HDD is an issue, as I've read that it's fairly normal for a brand new HDD to have some badblocks during manufacturing and it's only an issue if additional bad sectors crop up. I'm not sure what to do, whether I should enquire about a return or not. I'm just doing a smartctl long test now.