TL;DR -12th gen intel is going through teething issues with DRM compat, and their 12 core CPU has 8 P (Power) cores, and 4 E (Efficient) cores. This causes some issues like the aformentioned DRM issues, and I'd skip 12th gen and wait for 13th (14th?) gen CPUs before biting.

AMD is EoL on AM4, but what they have on AM4 is still much more compelling. You'll save money on the RAM and spend more on the CPU and come out about equal.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05900X/AMD-Ryzen-9-5900X-12-Core-24-Threads-up-to-48-GHz - $869 CPU (+ $169)

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3829/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-Black-32GB-DDR4-Desktop-Me or https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK32031/GSKILL-Trident-Z-RGB-F4-3200C16D-32GTZR-32GB-RAM-2 - $249 or $299 RAM (-$267/$217)

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM35722/Gigabyte-X570S-GAMING-X-ATX-For-AMD-Ryzen-2nd3rd-G $419 (-$6).

All in all, a saving is made and you get a much more stable system (in my opinion).

Only cavet is if you need Thunderbolt, you'll need a specific motherboard with support for it, AsRock has a few that support it, as do Asus.