Forums Desktop computing New Build - Recommendations
Slasher

#290592 21-Nov-2021 23:09
Hi all

 

Looking at a new build after a very long time so I am a bit outdated/noob with this. Budget approx 2k. Just wanted to get some advice, recommended part swap if there are better options etc before I pull the trigger please.  Main use is gaming and some work software (revit, archicad) 

 

Already have a 1080ti, RM850i PSU and case.

 

CPU

 

$700

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUIT12700KF/Intel-Alder-Lake-Core-i7-12700KF-CPU-12-Core--20-T

 

Part #: CPUIT12700KF

 

 

 

MOBO

 

$425

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU60510/ASUS-PRIME-Z690-P-WIFI-ATX-Form-For-Intel-12th-Gen

 

Part #: MBDASU60510

 

 

 

RAM

 

$516

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKIN51010/Kingston-Desktop-DDR5-ValueRAM-Memory-32GB--2-X-16

 

Part #: MEMKIN51010

 

 

 

SSD

 

$320

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-NVMe-PCIe-40-M2-SSD-Read-up-to

 

Part #: HDDSAM980600

 

 

 

Air Cooler

 

$210

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANNOC4100/NOCTUA-NH-D15-Chromax-Black-PWM-CPU-Cooler-Multi-S

 

Part #: FANNOC4100

 

 

 

Any advice is greatly appreciated :)! 

 

Thanks in advance! 

 

 

fe31nz
  #2816821 22-Nov-2021 02:08
What do you use this PC for?  If it runs Linux, then the recent Samsung SSDs have been getting relatively bad performance with EXT4 filesystems for some unknown reason.  I found several web sites that found this same problem in their testing, so when I built my new Ubuntu PC I bought a WD SN850 1 Tbyte NVMe PCIe v4 SSD.  It was $339.90 back in March from Computer Lounge ($349.00 now).  It is rated slightly faster for write speed than the Samsung 980 Pro, but is slightly more expensive at current prices.  I have been very pleased with the performance in my Ryzen 7 3700X system.

toejam316
  #2816823 22-Nov-2021 05:17
TL;DR -12th gen intel is going through teething issues with DRM compat, and their 12 core CPU has 8 P (Power) cores, and 4 E (Efficient) cores. This causes some issues like the aformentioned DRM issues, and I'd skip 12th gen and wait for 13th (14th?) gen CPUs before biting.

 

AMD is EoL on AM4, but what they have on AM4 is still much more compelling. You'll save money on the RAM and spend more on the CPU and come out about equal.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05900X/AMD-Ryzen-9-5900X-12-Core-24-Threads-up-to-48-GHz - $869 CPU (+ $169)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3829/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-Black-32GB-DDR4-Desktop-Me or https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK32031/GSKILL-Trident-Z-RGB-F4-3200C16D-32GTZR-32GB-RAM-2 - $249 or $299 RAM (-$267/$217)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM35722/Gigabyte-X570S-GAMING-X-ATX-For-AMD-Ryzen-2nd3rd-G $419 (-$6).

 

All in all, a saving is made and you get a much more stable system (in my opinion).
Only cavet is if you need Thunderbolt, you'll need a specific motherboard with support for it, AsRock has a few that support it, as do Asus.




timmmay
  #2816825 22-Nov-2021 05:44
Thoughts:

 

  • I had Noctua coolers in my old PC, but found the new ones quite loud. I found the "Be Quiet" brand much quieter, if that matters to you.
  • If you take the advice re AMD, you may not need the fastest 5900X. The 5600X is good, I don't game though.
  • Check the motherboard manual for compatible RAM, don't just buy any RAM.
  • Motherboard seems expensive.



toejam316
  #2816833 22-Nov-2021 07:11
The 5900x is a recommendation for Revit and Archicad, but if they're only rarely used then the 5600x will certainly suit better - the 5800x is just a bad buy, the price is so close to the 5900x there's almost no reason to not pay the extra.




Slasher

  #2817004 22-Nov-2021 12:20
Thanks guys, 

 

It seems like AMD might be the way to go.

 

I was looking at dd5 as future proofing the system but it sounds like its not optimised yet and not worth it at this stage?

 

I was also wondering if its worth waiting for the new AMD 6000 series? I read that its being announced in early Jan? 

Jase2985
  #2817288 22-Nov-2021 20:59
as with any new platform you pay the early adopter tax and also have to deal with all the niggly bugs that comes with it.

 

Its really a bad time to be buying a new computer at them moment, end of the old platforms beginning of the new ones

timmmay
  #2817290 22-Nov-2021 21:03
It's always a bad time to buy, according to someone. Parts are rarely upgraded, and the new platform might be 3% faster real world. Buy whenever suits. 



1101
  #2817690 23-Nov-2021 12:51
Slasher:

 

I was also wondering if its worth waiting for the new

 

 

You'll always be waiting for the newest whatever to be released .........
If you want it now, buy it now.

Also , there is no ~future proofing~ . You'll replace CPU RAM & MB on the next upgrade .
:-)

toejam316
  #2817693 23-Nov-2021 12:58
Yep, you'll always be waiting.

 

If you want to upgrade, upgrade now. AMD's new parts are not happening this year, the supply chain isn't improving next year, you're not going to do much better waiting. Intel's bleeding edge right now isn't where you want to be, and turning off features for performance is a weird way to go and a little too complex for the average user.

 

AMD is in a good spot, the AM4 socket has done it's dash but the parts are still great, and you'll get a good life out of them before replacing everything, which is realistically what you'll be doing. I suspect the Ryzen 5900x will last you easily longer than your current CPU has, too.




ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2817700 23-Nov-2021 13:11
Whichever way you go, make sure you use PCPartpicker to shop around. Here is a 5 second list I threw together.

toejam316
  #2817704 23-Nov-2021 13:13
Pricespy.co.nz is my usual go-to, but I also just tend to go to computer lounge because the customer service is fantastic.




dt

dt
  #2817768 23-Nov-2021 13:30
If you dont need it right now id be waiting for early 2022 for the new ryzen / ddr5 support.. that way at least youre covered for next gen AMD/ddr5

 

AMD are very good with their socket support lasting a couple of generations that way if you need to upgrade your CPU in the coming years you wont have to buy a new mobo 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2817775 23-Nov-2021 13:53
It's worth noting that it looks like AMD is going to launch a "Zen 3+" in Q1 2022, using an updated Zen 3 arch, but teamed with their new 3D v-cache tech.

 

I haven't seen it mentioned yet, but I would suspect that this will use AM4, as I would imagine we won't see a new platform w/ Socket AM5 until the truly new Zen 4 based processors (due out "2022"). So it looks like we might get 1 more product out of AM4 hopefully.

toejam316
  #2817780 23-Nov-2021 14:05
Yeah, according to Moores Law Is Dead, we're looking at November next year for Zen 4, and I don't think the new AM4 CPUs (which I don't even think it's Zen 3+, as far as I understand it Zen 3 already supports 3D v-cache, it just hasn't been added to any current CPUs) will make an earth shattering difference, I've heard some cases of up to 15% uplift in some gaming scenarios, but by and large you're still going to be bottlenecked by your GPU anyway.

 

Buy a 5900X, or wait until a new bleeding edge platform is released and bear with the teething issues and the potential risk that what you buy may not be a good buy.




Slasher

  #2818096 23-Nov-2021 22:21
Thanks all :)!

 

Following all your advice, I have decided to pull the trigger and go with the 5900x 

 

 

 

MOBO - Trying to decide between these two

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU25713/ASUS-ROG-STRIX-X570-F-Gaming-ATX-For-AMD-Ryzen-2nd?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy - $418

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU25712/ASUS-TUF-Gaming-X570-PLUS-WI-FI-ATX-For-AMD-Ryzen?qr=pspy#product-specs-anchor - $378

 

 

 

CPU 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05900X/AMD-Ryzen-9-5900X-12-Core-24-Threads-up-to-48-GHz?qr=pspy - $799

 

 

 

Fan 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANNOC4100/NOCTUA-NH-D15-Chromax-Black-PWM-CPU-Cooler-Multi-S?qr=pspy#product-review-anchor - $209

 

 

 

RAM 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3827/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-Black-32GB-DDR4-Desktop-Me?qr=pspy - $258

 

 

 

HD 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-NVMe-PCIe-40-M2-SSD-Read-up-to - $320

 

 

 

Case 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHALAN1020/Lian-Li-Lancool-II-Mesh-RGB-Black-ATX-MidTower-Gam - $182

 

 

 

$2186.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

