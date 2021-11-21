Hi all
Looking at a new build after a very long time so I am a bit outdated/noob with this. Budget approx 2k. Just wanted to get some advice, recommended part swap if there are better options etc before I pull the trigger please. Main use is gaming and some work software (revit, archicad)
Already have a 1080ti, RM850i PSU and case.
CPU
$700
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUIT12700KF/Intel-Alder-Lake-Core-i7-12700KF-CPU-12-Core--20-T
Part #: CPUIT12700KF
MOBO
$425
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU60510/ASUS-PRIME-Z690-P-WIFI-ATX-Form-For-Intel-12th-Gen
Part #: MBDASU60510
RAM
$516
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKIN51010/Kingston-Desktop-DDR5-ValueRAM-Memory-32GB--2-X-16
Part #: MEMKIN51010
SSD
$320
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-NVMe-PCIe-40-M2-SSD-Read-up-to
Part #: HDDSAM980600
Air Cooler
$210
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANNOC4100/NOCTUA-NH-D15-Chromax-Black-PWM-CPU-Cooler-Multi-S
Part #: FANNOC4100
Any advice is greatly appreciated :)!
Thanks in advance!