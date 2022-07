Darkstorm0x53:

Also: 1 pass for SSD's should be sufficient, any more than that compromises the life of the drive.



An SSD cannot be completely safely sanitised.

If you are sufficiently paranoid (or a government agency with Classified Information) and there is information on an SSD that you really can't afford ever to get out, then you must destroy the SSD either by high-temperature incineration or by mechanically destroying it (i.e. whack it with a hammer until only grain-of-rice bits left)

The reason an SSD can't be safely sanitised is that the on-device controller circuitry does 'wear leveling' so that when you say to it "write zeroes on sector 123456", it actually simply marks sector 123456 as 'available' and writes zeroes on the least-used sector - there is always undeclared 'spare' capacity on an SSD to allow this.

This means there is always a risk that the sector with, e.g. your PGP Private Key on it, never actually gets overwritten and a sufficiently well resourced threat actor could recover it.

Reference: GSCB NZ Information Secuity Manual Section 13.4