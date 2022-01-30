Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does anyone have experience with the Titan Army 34A2QR Monitor
#293557 30-Jan-2022 00:41
Just wondering if anyone's had experience with this monitor, seems almost too good to be true for the price given its specs. On the lookout for a decent 144hz IPS ultrawide and nothing else is anywhere close in the price range.

  #2858279 30-Jan-2022 06:47
That might be the range someone at work told me about. Check out the dead pixel policy, I think it's one that's not so good. I might be thinking of a different brand though.

  #2858520 30-Jan-2022 14:27
You're right it does appear to be 4 dead pixels required according to their website, however as i'm getting it through pbtech does that matter?

