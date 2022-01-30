Just wondering if anyone's had experience with this monitor, seems almost too good to be true for the price given its specs. On the lookout for a decent 144hz IPS ultrawide and nothing else is anywhere close in the price range.
That might be the range someone at work told me about. Check out the dead pixel policy, I think it's one that's not so good. I might be thinking of a different brand though.
You're right it does appear to be 4 dead pixels required according to their website, however as i'm getting it through pbtech does that matter?