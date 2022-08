Have an old desktop sitting at home gathering dust as it was originally built for watching EPL during the Coliseum Sports era (Premier League Pass). It was built with a 3rd gen i3 + 8gb ram + Win 10 Pro + BitFenix Phenom matx case. Did a quick search on TM and similar spec PCs are selling ~$75 which doesn't seem to worth the hassle.

Already have 4 other PCs so there's no need for it. Any suggestions on what to do with it? Seems a bit of a waste when it is still running fine.