Looking for a reliable password manager to use across various devices, Windows, Android phone, and Macbooks, and for various accounts I have, e.g. personal, freelance work, work, university and so on!
Any suggestions please?
keepass
Bitwarden has the best free tier account out of the password managers.
I use Free / Open Source KeePass2 on Android phones and tablets, home computer, work computer. There are clients for every platform. I keep the database sync'd using Dropbox / SyncThing so changes propagate to each device. KeePass isn't as polished as some of the commercial password managers, I mostly just copy and paste passwords out rather than using autofill, but it's worked well for me for years. There are plugins that do autofill if you want to use them.
Keepass was (and still is) great for password management but to be honest Bitwarden is both opensource, has great mobile apps and works well.
It is personal preference with what you personally like better. I use both for different things, but Bitwarden is the one I use the most.
+1 for BitWarden
same here
just work and has great integration on apps on android.
I've been using Lastpass premium, has been good. Plugins for all major browsers, and android app too
What is the cost for bitwarden ?
WyleECoyoteNZ:
free, but they do have a paid version

i move from lasspass when they started to limit you to one device type unless you paid for the premium version
What is the cost for bitwarden ?
free, but they do have a paid version
i move from lasspass when they started to limit you to one device type unless you paid for the premium version
Bitwarden.
It's a smooth experience across multiple platforms/browsers. You can self-host it too if wanted.
I'm still in the keepass camp, but might have to look into bitwarden.
Bitwarden and most other (lastpass etc) don't support non browser use like keepass does.
(RDP Sessions, desktop apps etc can be configured with keepass to auto type user/password etc).
I've used 1Password for a number of years, though am on a paid version. I think there is a free tier as well, but I've always found it really good. Mostly using it on a Mac, iPhone etc.
Have always found it good to use and no problems.
+1 for 1Password here too.
Have almost the whole family using it.