

I’m another person who made the transition to Bitwarden when LastPass changed its free tier to something useless, and would also recommend it.



One feature I didn’t know it had until I recently got a new computer is integration with Windows Hello, which makes logging in much easier and quicker.



Biggest downside is the free version doesn’t come with much in the way of diagnostics, so not the best if you want to identify weak or duplicated passwords (something LastPass had). I finally got around to sorting out my crud passwords a few weeks back, and ended up identifying them via a csv file!