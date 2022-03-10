Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
caffynz

#295179 10-Mar-2022 11:26
Looking for a reliable password manager to use across various devices, Windows, Android phone, and Macbooks, and for various accounts I have, e.g. personal, freelance work, work, university and so on! 

Any suggestions please?

Linux
keepass

cshaun
Bitwarden has the best free tier account out of the password managers.

timmmay
I use Free / Open Source KeePass2 on Android phones and tablets, home computer, work computer. There are clients for every platform. I keep the database sync'd using Dropbox / SyncThing so changes propagate to each device. KeePass isn't as polished as some of the commercial password managers, I mostly just copy and paste passwords out rather than using autofill, but it's worked well for me for years. There are plugins that do autofill if you want to use them.



michaelmurfy
Keepass was (and still is) great for password management but to be honest Bitwarden is both opensource, has great mobile apps and works well.

 

It is personal preference with what you personally like better. I use both for different things, but Bitwarden is the one I use the most.




Lias
+1 for BitWarden




Jase2985
Lias:

 

+1 for BitWarden

 

 

same here

 

just work and has great integration on apps on android.

WyleECoyoteNZ
I've been using Lastpass premium, has been good. Plugins for all major browsers, and android app too

 

 

 

What is the cost for bitwarden ?



Jase2985
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

I've been using Lastpass premium, has been good. Plugins for all major browsers, and android app too

 

 

 

What is the cost for bitwarden ?

 

 

free, but they do have a paid version

 

i move from lasspass when they started to limit you to one device type unless you paid for the premium version

Mehrts
Bitwarden.

It's a smooth experience across multiple platforms/browsers. You can self-host it too if wanted.

sidefx
I'm still in the keepass camp, but might have to look into bitwarden.




jonathan18
I’m another person who made the transition to Bitwarden when LastPass changed its free tier to something useless, and would also recommend it.

One feature I didn’t know it had until I recently got a new computer is integration with Windows Hello, which makes logging in much easier and quicker.

Biggest downside is the free version doesn’t come with much in the way of diagnostics, so not the best if you want to identify weak or duplicated passwords (something LastPass had). I finally got around to sorting out my crud passwords a few weeks back, and ended up identifying them via a csv file!

davidcole
Bitwarden and most other (lastpass etc) don't support non browser use like keepass does.

 

(RDP Sessions, desktop apps etc can be configured with keepass to auto type user/password etc).

 

 




dt

dt
using dashlane premium here, would recommend

yann
I've used 1Password for a number of years, though am on a paid version.  I think there is a free tier as well, but I've always found it really good.  Mostly using it on a Mac, iPhone etc.

 

Have always found it good to use and no problems.

 

 

Deamo
+1 for 1Password here too.

 

Have almost the whole family using it.

