Best 5-bay NAS right now?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295797 24-Apr-2022 07:41


My Drobo 5N2 has gone the way of the dodo overnight.

 

Inside is 5x 8TB (3.5" sata) drives.

 

So I'm in the market for a replacement NAS fairly urgently.

 

Any recommendations please.  







 
DamageInc
451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2905929 24-Apr-2022 08:01


Hmmm keen to see the replies.







 
 
 


rp1790
601 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2905933 24-Apr-2022 08:12


Not too many 5 bay NAS' out there but the one that comes to mind si the Synology DS1520+

keepitwarm
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2905943 24-Apr-2022 09:24


I would say something synology too, given my ds1511+ is still rocking 11 years on. I’ve just had to replace 1 hard drive that was 6.3 years old. That’s not even the oldest.










dklong
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2905962 24-Apr-2022 10:32


Can definitely recommend Synology. 

 

A friend recently had his Drobo die as well and, after some encouragement, finally replaced it with a Synology and hasn't looked back.

 

I have 3 of the four bay units, one at my brothers as an off-site backup using their Cloud Sync software and the whole solution works really well.

 

 

 

 

nic.wise
248 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2905967 24-Apr-2022 10:55


Wow, I didn't know Drobo still existed. I had one in about 2012 or so. Dumped it cos it was slow AF and unreliable. Synology since - DS411slim, then a DS413j and now a DS418j I think. All 4 bay.... Might want to go up from the J's if you want a bit more thruput.






dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905978 24-Apr-2022 12:13


Synology's are great for prebuilts or if you can be arsed you could build your own NAS for the same price as a prebuilt which will have way more grunt using truenas as the OS

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906128 24-Apr-2022 15:16


@dt I definitely can't be arsed. 😀








kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906140 24-Apr-2022 15:57


SO no one has mentioned QNAP, what is wrong with them?






allan
1575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906180 24-Apr-2022 19:14


kiwifidget:

 

SO no one has mentioned QNAP, what is wrong with them? 

 

They have had quite a lot of bad publicity recently regarding the deadbolt ransomware exploit - https://threatpost.com/deadbolt-ransomware-qnap-again/179057/ 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906187 24-Apr-2022 19:41


@allan thx, thats good to know.






YadaMe
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2906226 24-Apr-2022 20:50


kiwifidget:

 

SO no one has mentioned QNAP, what is wrong with them?

 

 

In general, if there is a NAS with a security issue, normally has QNAP in the title...

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906252 25-Apr-2022 05:23


I'm leaning towards the DS1621+.

 

Any known issues???

 

 






rb99
2423 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906285 25-Apr-2022 09:53


Don't really know what I'm talking about, but I imagine with the Ryzen, not so good for transcoding if you're into Plex or Emby media serving type things.






kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906292 25-Apr-2022 10:35


What I used the Drobo for:

 

File serving - for Office docs, general data, and media files for Kodi on Nvidia Shield.

 

Backup destination for Veeam clients on Windows pcs.

 

Public share for photo sharing with family.

 

All data on the Drobo was replicated using Filesync to a Win10PC running Drivepool.

 

 

 

 






DS248
1583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906314 25-Apr-2022 11:59


kiwifidget:

 

SO no one has mentioned QNAP, what is wrong with them?

 

 

I have had (well still have) two QNAPs and have been happy with both so far.

 

First one (TS-453 Pro) is over 7 years old.  Did hit one problem at just over the 7 year mark due to the Celeron CPU degrading.  It is an industry wide problem affecting a particular Celeron chip from that era.  It was widely used as an embedded CPU and it is not just NAS's (including some Synology models) that are affected. Problem usually starts occurring around the 5 year mark.  Was (likely temporarily) fixed simply by soldering a 100 ohm resistor across two pins (one being an earth pin) to lower the voltage on one of the CPU pins.  Very straightforward once you know what to do (info widely available on the net).  I don't recall the full details (& it was only 2 months ago!) but the data on the disks was never at risk as the part of the CPU affected handles communications.  But the CPU will continue to degrade and given that the NAS was already over 7 years old it was no longer suitable as a primary NAS.

 

New primary NAS is a QNAP TS-653D (with a new set of larger disks as three of the 10GB ones in the old NAS are also over 7 years old).  Now using the old NAS as backup to the new one.  Intention is to only turn it on say once a week or so, run the back up then switch it off.  Advice is that that will much reduce the ongoing degradation of the CPU and should be possible to get several more years out of it.  Alas, that is one of those 'get around to it' tasks so currently the old NAS is still on 24/7 (it is in a somewhat out of the way location - and another user has yet to move all data onto the new NAS).

 

But yes, a timely reminder to me to take the old one off line other than during backups.

 

Went with QNAP again as the problem experienced was not QNAP specific, we are familiar with the QNAP os and software, and otherwise have been happy with how the old NAS had performed.  

 






