Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingComputer will not POST with new RAM installed in two slots
Brumfondl

1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#298764 14-Jul-2022 14:44
Send private message quote this post

Setup:

 

Mobo: Asus Prime X470-Pro

 

CPU: was Ryzen 2700X - Upgraded to 5800X3D

 

RAM: 16GB (2x8) DDR4 3200 CL18

 

Video: Asus TUF 3080OC

 

 

 

Issue:

 

I upgraded my CPU as you can see above. That is working fine with the setup listed. At the time I grabbed the CPU I also bought a set of

 

 

 

 

 

G.SKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC 32 GB RAM (2X 16GB)

 

 

 

 

 

The RAM is on the QVL for the mobo and I assumed that all would be well. Alas, I can use one stick, or the other, of the new RAM but the computer will not POST with both sticks in, no matter what slots they are in. I took it back to PB Tech and they reckon the RAM is fine but I still cannot get both sticks to work when plugged in together. I have tried wiping the CMOS to see if that was the issue but it did not help. When I turn the computer on with both sticks, everything lights up but that is all. No beeps or anything. Also tried the latest and previous BIOS.

 

Any suggestions would be appreciated :)

 

 





Create new topic
Dynamic
3387 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941858 14-Jul-2022 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Check the System Memory page in the manually carefully for clues or tips.  I couldn;t see anything with a quick look, but you might.

 

https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/SocketAM4/PRIME_X470-PRO/E13883_PRIME__X470-PRO_UM_WEB.pdf 

 

Do you have the latest BIOS?  Maybe set the BIOS back to factory settings?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Brumfondl

1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2941864 14-Jul-2022 15:10
Send private message quote this post

Tried the latest and previous BIOS (only ones that support the CPU). Both were restored to factory defaults. I also had no luck in the manual :(





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 