Setup:

Mobo: Asus Prime X470-Pro

CPU: was Ryzen 2700X - Upgraded to 5800X3D

RAM: 16GB (2x8) DDR4 3200 CL18

Video: Asus TUF 3080OC

Issue:

I upgraded my CPU as you can see above. That is working fine with the setup listed. At the time I grabbed the CPU I also bought a set of

G.SKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC 32 GB RAM (2X 16GB)

The RAM is on the QVL for the mobo and I assumed that all would be well. Alas, I can use one stick, or the other, of the new RAM but the computer will not POST with both sticks in, no matter what slots they are in. I took it back to PB Tech and they reckon the RAM is fine but I still cannot get both sticks to work when plugged in together. I have tried wiping the CMOS to see if that was the issue but it did not help. When I turn the computer on with both sticks, everything lights up but that is all. No beeps or anything. Also tried the latest and previous BIOS.

Any suggestions would be appreciated :)