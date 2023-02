When Thunderbird restarts it won't reopen emails, even though it tells me it will!

Thunderbird support says:

"TB should open with the folder and tabs that were open at last closing. If it isn't, delete session.json from the profile folder, with TB closed (Help/More Troubleshooting, Profile Folder, Open Folder)."

I have followed those instructions, repeated several times, but no, it still won't reopen my previously opened emails!





Please help, thank you