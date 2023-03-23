Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingApple Girl seeks help with Office
#303961 23-Mar-2023 20:15
Hi all, I've just started using MS Office again for the first time in a thousand years. When I open Powerpoint a pop up appears "Let's Get Started" prompting me for a Office Product Key. I typed it in and it says that it's already been used (I used it when I first installed Office the other day) and that I should log in with an account. But there's nowhere in the popup window to log in?

 

 

 

If I close the pop up there's a notice at the top of screen saying this application hasn't been activated and I've got until 25/03 to activate it. 

 

 

 

My email address is displayed in the popup so does that mean I'm already signed in?

 

 

 

Microsoft Office Home & Student, 2021

 

 

 

TIA

  #3053871 23-Mar-2023 21:41
File > Account > Activate Product?

  #3053923 23-Mar-2023 21:56
MacGraphics: ... (I used it when I first installed Office the other day) ...

 

On the same machine with the same computer account? If you did this on another machine, ...?!?

 

If you are willing, you can try & call Microsoft on +6493685680. That is the best number I have found for activation issues.

 

 

 

When you installed MS Office the other day, did you use the same email address. You mention "MS OfficeHome & Student 2021", this should not require an Office 365 / Microsoft 365 account that you can also use at https://portal.office.com.

 

As gzt mentions, File > Account should show you which account is signed in & the activation status. Can you compare this to the installation "from the other day"? If you did the installation on the same computer & did not re-install the OS, you shoul not have received this activation prompt.




