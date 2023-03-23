MacGraphics

Hi all, I've just started using MS Office again for the first time in a thousand years. When I open Powerpoint a pop up appears "Let's Get Started" prompting me for a Office Product Key. I typed it in and it says that it's already been used (I used it when I first installed Office the other day) and that I should log in with an account. But there's nowhere in the popup window to log in?
If I close the pop up there's a notice at the top of screen saying this application hasn't been activated and I've got until 25/03 to activate it.
My email address is displayed in the popup so does that mean I'm already signed in?
Microsoft Office Home & Student, 2021
TIA