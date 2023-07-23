Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gaming PC for Son
Wazza69

#306443 23-Jul-2023 12:38
Hi,

 

 

 

I have a Ryzen 3600 with a 1070 which I use solely for flight sims (DCS and Falcon BMS). It works great although I wouldn't mind a GPU upgrade to get max graphics at 1440p. My main problem is that my son also uses it for his gaming with his friends and I don't really get a chance to use it except late at night. 

 

 

 

I was thinking of getting a used gaming PC for him without spending too much money. He mainly plays Roblox and Minecraft at the moment but is starting to branch out to proper 3D games as he gets older (he is 10). I was originally thinking of getting something around $500 (without keyboard/monitor etc) which would probably give him 30fps in 1080p but then thought if I spend a bit more (say $900) then I could get something a bit more powerful to give him 60fps and also get a GPU upgrade for my flight sim PC and he could have my 1070.

 

Does this sound like a reasonable plan for the money? Any ideas what a decent deal would look like? I don't really know the secondhand market, looks to be roughly a i5 10400 and a 2070 for that price. 

 

 

 

Any thoughts welcome, thanks.

rb99
  #3107299 23-Jul-2023 13:08
You don't fancy that laptop thats for sale, plugged into an external monitor. Some kind of MSI model.

 

Just (as they say) a thought...




Wazza69

  #3107339 23-Jul-2023 16:50
Thanks, prefer something I can upgrade in the future

andrew75
  #3107342 23-Jul-2023 17:06
Do what I did, look for a 2nd hand PC with a decent graphics card and swap them...



Stu1
  #3107366 23-Jul-2023 19:58
Im just starting the process for my 12 year old, I’ve decided to build one as a project. Had some great advice from the team on here so far. It’s a great project for learning

PCProbs
  #3107373 23-Jul-2023 20:30
Spec-ing gaming PCs seems to be getting more problematic. Do you spend (some would say invest):

 

  • a lot of money, and build/buy a top spec system that should work with current and near future releases
  • the bare minimum, and build/buy a system that matches you current requirements
  • spend a budgeted/fixed amount, and build/buy the best system you can get at the time

The problem seems to be that no amount of money buys reliability, and upgrading is not always feasible or cost effective.

 

I think it's always a bit of a coin toss!

 

 

