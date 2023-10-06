johno1234:

Hi all, the fan on the pi (3b) is a bit loud and I have read that putting it on a 3.3V pin runs it slower and more quietly for a little less cooling. However this fan's connector is a two pin block not two single pin blocks, so can't span the diagonal between the 3.3V power pin and a GND pin. I've also read that a GPIO pin can power the fan and there are a couple of those that are opposite a GND pin. So plugged in the fan on one of those (Pin 3) and used a little python script to switch the pin on.

However the fan doesn't spin. It seems to only work with 5V.

Anyone else tried this?