ForumsDesktop computingRunning a Raspberry Pi 5V fan off a 3.3V GPIO pin
johno1234

1238 posts

Uber Geek


#309299 6-Oct-2023 13:28
Hi all, the fan on the pi (3b) is a bit loud and I have read that putting it on a 3.3V pin runs it slower and more quietly for a little less cooling. However this fan's connector is a two pin block not two single pin blocks, so can't span the diagonal between the 3.3V power pin and a GND pin. I've also read that a GPIO pin can power the fan and there are a couple of those that are opposite a GND pin. So plugged in the fan on one of those (Pin 3) and used a little python script to switch the pin on. 

 

However the fan doesn't spin. It seems to only work with 5V. 

 

Anyone else tried this?

 

 

MikeAqua
7536 posts

Uber Geek


  #3143605 6-Oct-2023 13:45
Test the fan on two AA batteries (3V)?

 

That would tell you if the voltage is the issue or the script.  If it won't work on 3V it probably won't work on 3.3V




Mike

 
 
 
 

johno1234

1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3143606 6-Oct-2023 13:51
There's something off about the whole thing. If I measure the voltage across the two pins (GPIO3 and GND) it is always 3.3V regardless of whether my script thinks it is and has been set to!

 

[correction] I was using the BOARD pin numbers not the BCM numbers. 

 

Either the fan won't run on 3.3V or the pin doesn't put out enough current to get it started.

 

 

 

 

frankv
5519 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3143641 6-Oct-2023 15:33
I'd be surprised if a GPIO pin could provide enough current to run the fan. And it may fry the GPIO if you pull too much current through it.

 

https://forums.raspberrypi.com

 

I'd try first from a 3.3V supply rail, and if that works, measure the current going through it. But the above suggests something between 40 and 50mA for a fan.

 

 

A maximum of 16mA per pin with the total current from all pins not exceeding 50mA[sic] (Source 4)

 

 

I think the above applies to your model 3b, but haven't checked.

 

If you really really wanted to do this, try hooking up (say) 8 GPIOs in parallel to drive the fan, and (obviously) switch them all at once. [Edit] But if you do this, you can't drive any other GPIO outputs.

 

But really, get a transistor, or a fan with a built-in transistor (3 pins).

 

 



Tinkerisk
2939 posts

Uber Geek


  #3143686 6-Oct-2023 18:33
johno1234:

 

Anyone else tried this?

 

 

Yes, I used a 15x15mm fan whose characteristic curve at 3.3V still allowed it to start up. However, not at all directly at the GPIO pin, but a transistor that switched the Vcc. A GPIO pin does not supply the necessary current.

 

 

 

edit: or follow this small project https://github.com/JeremySCook/RaspberryPi-Fan-Control

 

 




