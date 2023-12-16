Morgenmuffel

Greetings all

I am having shoulder surgery on Monday, and am probably going to be spending a while sleeping in a LaZboy chair in the lounge, so i need to move the kids computers to their rooms.

We have a mesh system in the house 2.4 and 5ghz and the signal is good down that end of the house,

So basically can i get any old wifi card and it should work fine assuming it can handle those frequencies? as the kids are into online gaming Fortnite/roblox/minecraft stuff

as there is a range of cards available and I don't want to spend more than i need to, especially as one of the computers is on the wayout and I am waiting till after Xmas when prices drop

both computers are over15 years old (I7 870, and a core2Duo quad) but run windows 10 okayish enough, how much of a strain will a wifi card put on the systems

Thanks