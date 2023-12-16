Morgenmuffel

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WiFi Card for PC
#311121 16-Dec-2023 09:21
Greetings all

 

I am having shoulder surgery on Monday, and am probably going to be spending a while sleeping in a LaZboy chair in the lounge, so i need to move the kids computers to their rooms.

 

 

 

We have a mesh system in the house 2.4 and 5ghz and the signal is good down that end of the house, 

 

 

 

So basically can i get any old wifi card and it should work fine assuming it can handle those frequencies? as the kids are into online gaming Fortnite/roblox/minecraft stuff

 

as there is a range of cards available and I don't want to spend more than i need to, especially as one of the computers is on the wayout and I am waiting till after Xmas when prices drop

 

both computers are over15 years old (I7 870, and a core2Duo quad) but run windows 10 okayish enough, how much of a strain will a wifi card put on the systems

 

 

 

Thanks 




  #3172239 16-Dec-2023 09:28
PCI/USB wifi card will run fine. PCI generally better than USB based ones on older machines. 

 

 




  #3172241 16-Dec-2023 09:46
xpd:

 

PCI/USB wifi card will run fine. PCI generally better than USB based ones on older machines. 

 

 

 

 

more work to install it into the machine though.

 

something like this should be ok, offers both 2.4 and 5ghz wifi and decent speeds if you access point has those channel widths available.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0012/TP-Link-Archer-T4U-Dual-Band-AC1300-USB-Wi-Fi-Adap 

