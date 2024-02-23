Earbanean:

My old Lenovo ThinkStation, series 4 i5, bought 2015, looks like it's needing to be replaced. I'm getting random shutdowns, but pretty sure temps are OK. So anyway, I started looking at a few replacement options. Looking for WFH, school/uni study, streaming Netflix etc, light photoshop use, and a little bit of light gaming. I'm after future proofed enough that it could conceivably last 7 - 10 years (although who knows what's coming in that timeframe) and thinking up to about $1,500.
I've come across a Dell Inspiron for just under $1,500, with specs:
- Core i5-14400F
- GeForce RTX 3050 8Gb
- 16Gb GDDR6 RAM
- 1Tb M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
That to me seems really good specs for crica $1,500. Is it? Am I missing something here at all?