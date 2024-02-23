Earbanean: Thanks for all the feedback. I guess in terms of future proof, I mean more that the processor speed etc will be OK for a number of years without upgrading - other than maybe adding more RAM and possibly swapping in a larger SSD. So PSU, CPU socket etc I'm not so concerned about upgradeability on. Also, what I mean by 'light gaming' might differ from the more serious GZ community. e.g. the current box has a 4th gen i5, 8 Gb RAM and a Radeon R7 200 Series card from circa 2015. The kids have managed to play stuff like Fortnite, Minecraft, Star Wars Squadron with low settings. So I'm guessing the RX 3050 could do that and more. And for me for work, it appears to support multiple monitors at up to 4K (which might come in handy in the future).

The Dell will be fit for your purpose.

However personal opinion, I would go for this one instead (same price point) and near similar specs.

https://extremepc.co.nz/fortnite-gaming-pc---intel-i5-13400f-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd-geforce-rtx-3050-win11/

The 13400f CPU is one generation older than the 14400f however the difference in benchmarks between them is about 1%.

the 14th generation of Intel CPU's were just a refresh of the 13th Generation, so no much changed between most of them.

It is also running DDR4 ram, rather than DDR5, so cheaper to toss another stick in if you want to atm (2nd hand or new, while it is cheap)

the difference between the DRR4 vs DDR5 RAM is basically nothing.

The biggest reason I would not go for the Dell is the because of the proprietary and non-standard parts inside of it.

Aka, if the PSU dies 5-7 years into to its life cycle, replacing it could be difficult / costly, same with Motherboard.

Yes you could try CGA against Dell if the Motherboard/PSU fails but sometimes, it isn't worth the added stress.

The ExtremePC case is larger and can accommodate additional SSD/HDD without replacing the onboard SSD.

https://www.antec.com/product/case/nx500m

Expansion Slots 5

3.5" /2.5"

2/3 (with HDD cage)

2/2 (without HDD cage)

2.5" 2

If the RBG fans are off putting there is often software that can turn them off, would speak to the people at ExtremePC if they can help if you are not a fan of the colours.

TLDR

The Dell meets your requirements and more but I would go with the system I linked over it.