POSA - Point of Sale Activation

EDS - I'm not sure what that stands for.

But, POSA software (like Nortons, MS Office) you take a card to the counter, they take your money and activate the software. You take the till receipt home, follow the instructions to download your software and enter the code from the receipt to activate it.

Stores don't have to buy a physical copy and keep it in stock. They don't have to worry about shrinkage and they don't have to pay the vendor for it until it is sold.