Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingPOSA and EDS software
Rickles

2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317701 7-Nov-2024 08:35
Send private message

I've noticed that some software is sold as EDS and POSA ... what does that mean?

Create new topic
trig42
5816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3306438 7-Nov-2024 08:43
Send private message

POSA - Point of Sale Activation

 

EDS - I'm not sure what that stands for.

 

But, POSA software (like Nortons, MS Office) you take a card to the counter, they take your money and activate the software. You take the till receipt home, follow the instructions to download your software and enter the code from the receipt to activate it.

 

Stores don't have to buy a physical copy and keep it in stock. They don't have to worry about shrinkage and they don't have to pay the vendor for it until it is sold.



Rickles

2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3306439 7-Nov-2024 08:52
Send private message

@trig42 ... ahh, of course.

 

Is there any benefit to that sort of purchase as opposed to buying direct from company/buying online and getting an activation code by email?

trig42
5816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3306441 7-Nov-2024 08:54
Send private message

They're exactly the same.

 

The other good thing for retailers is if there is a price change, they haven't 'bought' the stock, so there is no price protection hassles.



wellygary
8351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3306442 7-Nov-2024 08:58
Send private message

Rickles:

 

@trig42 ... ahh, of course.

 

Is there any benefit to that sort of purchase as opposed to buying direct from company/buying online and getting an activation code by email?

 

 

For places selling hardware is allows an instant up sell-  and means the store  can likely get some form of 'ticket clip" on the way through. 

 

Also having a sales assistant say "do you want MS 365 etc) for $150/year when you are shelling out $1000s is an more attractive value proposition, 

 

Once you are back home, you've spent you $1000s on hardware, its a larger psychological jump to shell out another $150 for 365

 

 

 

Its all marketing...

Rickles

2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3306445 7-Nov-2024 09:01
Send private message

Got it .. thanks.

richms
28235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3306463 7-Nov-2024 09:42
Send private message

Rickles:

 

@trig42 ... ahh, of course.

 

Is there any benefit to that sort of purchase as opposed to buying direct from company/buying online and getting an activation code by email?

 

 

None for the user, but retailers love them because they are essentially on consignment so they are not out any cost per item as the hangtags are provided free and they are only invoiced when they sell a code.

 

Scammers love it as they can get mules to buy codes and then put them into resale sites, but thats mainly only going to happen on games, not on boring crap like anti virus software.

 

Software vendors like it, because it means they are one more step away from any chargebacks when the scammers buy the codes to resell.




Richard rich.ms

davidcole
6045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3306469 7-Nov-2024 09:49
Send private message

trig42:

 

EDS - I'm not sure what that stands for.

 

 

Electronic Data Systems - which was bought by HP, then DXC




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
wellygary
8351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3306477 7-Nov-2024 09:56
Send private message

Are you sure its EDS, not ESD?  (Electronic Software Distribution) ?

Rickles

2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3306527 7-Nov-2024 10:07
Send private message

@wellgarry ... ummm, errr ... 😁

 

You are right.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright