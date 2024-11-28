shakedown14

Hi guys,
I'ts been a few months that Firefox loads only half web pages and I have to reload them.
My PC runs on Windows 10 latest update proc is Intel G4560 + 8gb RAM + 120gb SSD + GTX 1050 Ti
I have enough space on my SSD with 16gb of free space.
I have tried to clean Firefox data like cookies but it didn't help.
Firefox is latest version.
Removed old AMD drivers with DDU.
I'm on fiber internet using Wifi only a few meters from the router.
Desktop is a bit clonky with 7gb of data (mainly photos) so I need to clean this up but not sure if that's my main issue.
What else can I do to have a smooth Firefox?
Cheers.