Firefox not loading properly
shakedown14

#317929 28-Nov-2024 07:51
Hi guys,

 

I'ts been a few months that Firefox loads only half web pages and I have to reload them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

My PC runs on Windows 10 latest update proc is Intel G4560 + 8gb RAM + 120gb SSD + GTX 1050 Ti

 

I have enough space on my SSD with 16gb of free space.

 

I have tried to clean Firefox data like cookies but it didn't help.

 

Firefox is latest version.

 

Removed old AMD drivers with DDU.

 

I'm on fiber internet using Wifi only a few meters from the router.

 

Desktop is a bit clonky with 7gb of data (mainly photos) so I need to clean this up but not sure if that's my main issue.

 

 

 

What else can I do to have a smooth Firefox?

 

 

 

Cheers.

Behodar
  #3313619 28-Nov-2024 07:55
Do other browsers have the same issue?

 
 
 
 

SpartanVXL
  #3313623 28-Nov-2024 08:12
How old is the Firefox install? If it’s really old it may be worthwhile exporting your profile and re-installing, then import profile back in.

You also have ublock, check to make sure it’s not blocking anything legitimate.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3313625 28-Nov-2024 08:16
Test A different browser, without add-ons.

If it works, create a new test profile on Firefox, without any add-on.

If the problem disappears, enable one add-on at a time. If the problem happens with on specific add-on then check it's configuration.




cddt
  #3313636 28-Nov-2024 09:08
Menu > Help > More Troubleshooting Information > "Refresh Firefox"

 

 




Spyware
  #3313639 28-Nov-2024 09:14
Firefox has many issues. I used to run over a hundred windows with hundreds of tabs (I read a lot and have a bad memory). Firefox would hang, crash, load half pages, load no pages and had memory leak. I now restrict (computer melted down) to 10 windows and less than 100 tabs total and still have issues.




shakedown14

  #3317923 8-Dec-2024 07:42
Thanks guys.

 

I've been using Brave with just Bitwarden add-on and I had the same issue.

 

I think it'stime for a clean Windows 10 install (7 years old)

