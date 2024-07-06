Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Into the 90s I go again....

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315355 6-Jul-2024 15:42
Had a box dropped off today..... 

 

Fun times ahead ;)

 




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274731 23-Aug-2024 13:05
Small update on these..... fired up two of them. First one powers on happily and appears to run (only have music CDs to try) but a bit noisy.

 

Second one powered on but wont read anything. 

 

Will test the rest soon, and then start looking at swapping parts to get 2-3 fully working in good condition :)

 

 




richms
27855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274785 23-Aug-2024 13:21
Drive emulator and forgot about discs IMO.




CYaBro
4502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3274790 23-Aug-2024 13:44
I still have my original one of these but have lost the AV cable.

 

Need to get another one!

 

 




KiwiSurfer
1385 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274795 23-Aug-2024 14:12
Our first console was one of these!

Behodar
10264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274805 23-Aug-2024 14:40
Into the 90s I go again....

 

I see you've gone for the period-appropriate photo resolution too.

 

CYaBro:

 

I still have my original one of these but have lost the AV cable.

 

 

I have the AV cable but can't connect it to my main TV! (I still have the old 32" though).

richms
27855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274807 23-Aug-2024 14:48
The issue with putting a playstation 1 onto a modern screen is that many games shift between interlaced and progressive and that makes anything modern blank out and take time to change to the new sync timings. Best deinterlacer I have found is the ODV which as far as I know is a clone of the first retrotink. No dropout when the menu appears in games.




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274812 23-Aug-2024 14:58
richms: Drive emulator and forgot about discs IMO.

 

But that would mean I have to **GASP** download game ISO's :D

 

 




richms
27855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274814 23-Aug-2024 15:00
xpd:

 

richms: Drive emulator and forgot about discs IMO.

 

But that would mean I have to **GASP** download game ISO's :D

 

 

 

 

Good thing they are so small that a 512 gig card can hold everything worth playing and then some.




