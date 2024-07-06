Had a box dropped off today.....
Fun times ahead ;)
Small update on these..... fired up two of them. First one powers on happily and appears to run (only have music CDs to try) but a bit noisy.
Second one powered on but wont read anything.
Will test the rest soon, and then start looking at swapping parts to get 2-3 fully working in good condition :)
I still have my original one of these but have lost the AV cable.
Need to get another one!
Our first console was one of these!
Into the 90s I go again....
I see you've gone for the period-appropriate photo resolution too.
CYaBro:
I still have my original one of these but have lost the AV cable.
I have the AV cable but can't connect it to my main TV! (I still have the old 32" though).
The issue with putting a playstation 1 onto a modern screen is that many games shift between interlaced and progressive and that makes anything modern blank out and take time to change to the new sync timings. Best deinterlacer I have found is the ODV which as far as I know is a clone of the first retrotink. No dropout when the menu appears in games.
richms: Drive emulator and forgot about discs IMO.
But that would mean I have to **GASP** download game ISO's :D
