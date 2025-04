I have a RTX 3080 in my 14th Gen i7 Gaming PC (which I rarely use).

Recently when I have used it for gaming, the heat coming off my mid tower case is huge. It heats my 4x4m2 room in about 5-10 minutes.

The outside of the case is uncomfortably hot to touch.

I haven't taken any measurements, but even without it, it seems really hot.

Computer seems stable whilst gaming however.