kingdragonfly

#288282 18-Jun-2021 09:32
My company supports companies across the world. I use many kinds of VPN clients. Here's my thoughts of the client portion (not the VPN servers themselves)

SonicWall Global VPN Client
Good reputation for firewalls, but the worst VPN client by far.

There's a bug where if you install the client using a Wi-Fi connection, you are stuck using that network connection forever. The software remembers that your IP was assigned using DHCP, and most importantly, the network connection where DHCP was running. If you switch the another network connection, like Ethernet, it will try to renew the IP address on the disconnected Wi-Fi connection forever. The error is "Acquiring IP address" and that's it.

Everything is tied to the firewall's serial number, from client downloads to support cases. Client installs are also passwords protected. So you have to involve the company's IT department to update your client. No automatic check client version, and automatic update.

It's interface is also clunky, using "Enable/Disable" instead of "Connect/Disconnect"

Just the worst

Sophos SSL VPN client
Very clunky, and almost non-existent interface. No automatic update of client. All settings are edited in a text file, no GUI on client, which is unforgivable on a Windows machine.

FortiClient VPN
OK.

At least on my Lenovo AMD laptop, if you connect and disconnect to one company, when you try to switch to another, it won't work. My solution is to also logout of Windows, and log back in.

It has two versions of the client: a free version and a "full version" where you get technical support for the client, so that' nice.

It does add a network filter and Windows service, which honestly I don't like.

WatchGuard Mobile VPS with SSL - Firebox
Will check to see if you have the latest client, and prompt if it needs updating so that's nice.

Just seems to work with minimal fuss, and no added services, network filters.

Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client
Could be better

It does add an additional driver called "DNE Lightweight Filter" which would have been nice to include "Cisco" somewhere in the name, and requires an additional Windows service called "Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Agent", so that's a little clunky.

On the upside, the client needs very little configuration

Microsoft Built-in VPN
Pretty good, except some VPN servers don't like having more than one VPN client running at a time.

Since it's built into Windows, you get update automatically.

Since it's a Microsoft VPN client, not sure how Apple / Linux devices would work with the VPN server.

I'd probably check VPN server support, because someone going to have a Apple / Linux client.

BarTender
  #2730522 18-Jun-2021 09:36
IMHO WireGuard is the best VPN solution right now. Once I got over the configuration hurdle I haven’t looked back. Hat tip to @michaelmurfy for putting me onto it.




michaelmurfy
  #2730523 18-Jun-2021 09:39
Take a look at https://www.pivpn.io/ - it'll configure Wireguard for you in a secure manner and has very simple configuration scripts for easy administration.

 

Running on a Raspberry Pi 4 or similar you should be able to almost max out your internet connection.




Lias
  #2730540 18-Jun-2021 10:16
kingdragonfly: My company supports companies across the world. I use many kinds of VPN clients. Here's my thoughts of the client portion (not the VPN servers themselves)

Sophos SSL VPN client
Very clunky, and almost non-existent interface. No automatic update of client. All settings are edited in a text file, no GUI on client, which is unforgivable on a Windows machine.

 

Worth noting that the Sophos client requires administrator rights to install, and stores every users config in C:\Program Files (x86)\Sophos\Sophos SSL VPN Client\config meaning that end users can't self install (unless you let all your users have admin in which case you have bigger problems).

 

I'd recommend tin cans and string before I'd ever recommend Sophos.




Paul1977
  #2730611 18-Jun-2021 12:43
The performance of WireGuard is really good, and as @michaelmurfy stated installing with PiVPN couldn't be much easier. I'm not great with Linux, but a default install was incredibly simple.

 

There are some issues with the OnDemand feature in the iOS app when other VPNs are configured on the same iPhone/iPad, but that's probably a non-issue for most.

 

I now have it configured on my iPad and iPhone with "On Demand" to use it everywhere except on my home network. That way I get ad-blocking courtesy of my Pi-hole anywhere, plus good security on untrusted or public networks since all my traffic is being encrypted and routed through my home connection. You'd want a decent fiber connection to use it like this, but it works very well on unlimited full-speed fibre.

