Just moved house but Slingshot is having some trouble identifying my new residence and reconnecting me to the internet.



In preparation for their arrival, I opened up the NF18 box so I could remove the black tape I put over the lights. Want to make sure that whoever is coming to help can see what lights are popping up on the modem.



I opened it up all good but then the power button fell out and I have no idea how to put it back in correctly. Attempt after attempt ends in the spring being flung about in all directions of the kitchen.



Anyone know how to put it back in place right?



Posting on my phone and don’t know how to adjust image size.



https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/3a3f39486bec0083ecbac81e17a48f49.jpg