NF18ACV-02 Power Button Fell Out
Wakrak

#289864 4-Oct-2021 20:08
Just moved house but Slingshot is having some trouble identifying my new residence and reconnecting me to the internet.

In preparation for their arrival, I opened up the NF18 box so I could remove the black tape I put over the lights. Want to make sure that whoever is coming to help can see what lights are popping up on the modem.

I opened it up all good but then the power button fell out and I have no idea how to put it back in correctly. Attempt after attempt ends in the spring being flung about in all directions of the kitchen.

Anyone know how to put it back in place right?

Posting on my phone and don’t know how to adjust image size.

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/3a3f39486bec0083ecbac81e17a48f49.jpg

nztim
  #2789451 4-Oct-2021 22:08
Get them to wend you a new router




Bung
  #2789466 4-Oct-2021 23:36
Looking at a YT video of a Netcomm modem in pieces the black plastic bit inside the button should be part of a switch. The spring goes around it against the switch body and is held by the clip. It looks like the black bit has either broken or the switch has come apart.

Wakrak

  #2789517 5-Oct-2021 07:46
Thanks to both members who have given feedback.

I decided to give up last night and move onto another project.

Woke up this morning and thought, ‘what if I just leave the power button off and try turn it on without it’. Lo and behold, the modem turned on without needing to shove in a small screwdriver in hopes of making it work.

Think I’ll call Slingshot and ask for another modem, or maybe shop around if they’re going to charge me for it. Fritzbox 7530 looks alright.

