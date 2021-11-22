razor2000nz

Hi all,

Not sure if in correct place or not, but here goes. Recenlty purchased dlink X1872 mesh system to extend range. Set up straight forward, all devices connect as they should. Speed test via wifi on phones, nvidia sheild/fire tv etc all have results well into the 000's in either direction. (on 900 down 500 up with skinny). Speed test on Laptop (windows) via wifi wont go above 50Mbps, plug ethernet cable in to laptop get very close to the 900 down/500up. Go back to wifi againg top out at 50, (in same room as router) Try on Wifes (new) Macbook same result top out at 50. Any thoughts on why this could be happening?? tried a "speed optimizer" on my laptop but no change

Before using X1872 speed test were fine on Laptop, used to get 6/700down. Have tried the QOS feature on X1872 but it didn't change anything.

Thoughts appreciated