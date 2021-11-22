Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Mesh throttling speed??
razor2000nz

125 posts

Master Geek


#290604 22-Nov-2021 15:24
Hi all, 

 

 

 

Not sure if in correct place or not, but here goes. Recenlty purchased dlink X1872 mesh system to extend range. Set up straight forward, all devices connect as they should. Speed test via wifi on phones, nvidia sheild/fire tv etc all have results well into the 000's in either direction. (on 900 down 500 up with skinny). Speed test on Laptop (windows) via wifi wont go above 50Mbps, plug ethernet cable in to laptop get very close to the 900 down/500up. Go back to wifi againg top out at 50, (in same room as router) Try on Wifes (new) Macbook same result top out at 50. Any thoughts on why this could be happening?? tried a "speed optimizer" on my laptop but no change

 

 

 

Before using X1872 speed test were fine on Laptop, used to get 6/700down. Have tried the QOS feature on X1872 but it didn't change anything. 

 

 

 

Thoughts appreciated 

Nate001
515 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817177 22-Nov-2021 15:34
Sounds like 802.11a speeds, max 54 Mbps. If you go to the Macbook and click on the wifi icon while holding with option (or alt? I can't remember) it should show more details about the connection.

razor2000nz

125 posts

Master Geek


  #2817203 22-Nov-2021 16:17
Nate001:

 

Sounds like 802.11a speeds, max 54 Mbps. If you go to the Macbook and click on the wifi icon while holding with option (or alt? I can't remember) it should show more details about the connection.

 

 

 

 

forgot to say, when i check the connection on the windows laptop is says connection of 433Mbps

 

Strange that its only the Laptops (1 windows 1 ios) that have the issue 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817408 23-Nov-2021 07:36
So are you get faster speeds in the same location using your phone in the exact same location as the laptops or are you getting faster speeds on your phone in a different location?

 

Mesh systems aren't about delivering speed, they're about delivering coverage. The two are very different things.

 

 



razor2000nz

125 posts

Master Geek


  #2817416 23-Nov-2021 08:03
sbiddle:

 

So are you get faster speeds in the same location using your phone in the exact same location as the laptops or are you getting faster speeds on your phone in a different location?

 

Mesh systems aren't about delivering speed, they're about delivering coverage. The two are very different things.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exact same location which is 3 mtrs from router (which is one of the dlink devices plugged directly in ont box), both devices connected to the same dlink device. Phone will report speeds of 6/700 down. Both laptops top out at 50. Even when i do a speed test on the phone from the furtherest most location in the house still get 200 down.  

 

 

 

Doesnt affect performance ofn the laptops more of just a strange anomaly that i was trying to get to the bottom of. 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817420 23-Nov-2021 08:21
No idea other than possibly something in the unit or configuration limiting speeds.. If you're seeing a PHY rate of 433Mbps and that unit is connected via Ethernet you should be able to get 200Mbps real world.

 

 

