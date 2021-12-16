Your connection is working perfectly and nothing is wrong.

You need to understand how WiFi works, and there are literally hundreds of posts on here by me along with a number of blog posts.

Your speed is determined by your MCS connect rate which you can determine here - you will get around 50 - 60% of the PHY throughput in the real world http://mcsindex.com/

Your maximum PHY rate is going to be determined by your device, so since the AP is a 4x4:4 device I assume your laptop you're connecting is probably only 3x3:3 hence the 500Mbps limit. You can determine your PHY rate by looking at your WiFi adapter and seeing the connect rate.

At 30cm you should have found your speeds slow down anyway as you'll be overloading the front end of the radio which will impact performance.