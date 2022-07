If it's got a native signed W10 PnP driver supplied to MS. It'll load from the MSUpdate/store/approved by itself on detection (and try and install a helper app)

Normally only if it requires a non PnP/standard or business like PCL6 driver not submitted to MS will it deny.

That is of course unless they panic over PrintingNightmare and added the policy on you to not let ANY PnP print drivers without admin (which is what the exploit used)

But for the most part, Generic universals will load if they are there and it's newish. Or you can try the Generic PCL via IPP as above.