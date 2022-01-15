GSVNoFixedAbode

Check the IP assignment on the device is correct from the DHCP in the internet facing router. IPCONFIG /all will show all the details on the DHCP lease and the time etc.

Check that it has a default gateway and default route. IPCONFIG output as well as doing ROUTE PRINT and looking at the top one in the IPv4 section to check that its actually picked it up.

Check the arp table that the mac address of the default gateway is really that of the new tp link router. ARP -A will list all the IPs and the mac address it has associated with it, if that varys between devices on your extended network and something on the main router, then a device is playing sillybuggers and doing arp spoofing which breaks things more often than fixing them.