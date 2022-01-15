GSVNoFixedAbode

Ok, this is an odd one, and I'm hoping someone can advise on what I've missed:
- replaced old Vodafone HG659 with a TP-Link AX 1800 after getting fed up with the limited # of devices available on the '659.
- attempting to use the '659 as an AP in the far corner of the house using Dlink Powerline for the Ethernet connection, plugged into LAN port (not WAN port)
- turned off DHCP on the '659
- assigned static IP (10.1.1.253), with main router range for DHCP set to 10.1.1.2-240 on the AX 1800
- changed the SSID on the '659 to avoid confusion and confirmed subnet mask is 255.255.255.0 in LAN Interface settings on '659
All good so far:
- I can connect to the '659 via a web page at the 10.1.1.253 address when on the AX 1800 WiFi
- I can connect to the new SSID directly, and when connected can see all the other devices on the main network eg can connect to a webcam at 10.1.1.10 from my phone using the new SSID
- However, I cannot connect to or see the internet from the new SSID on the '659.
Any suggestions? (apart from "ditch the old kit" 😉)