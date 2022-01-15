Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)VF HG659 router as AP, no internet
GSVNoFixedAbode

53 posts

Master Geek


#293351 15-Jan-2022 22:13
Send private message

Ok, this is an odd one, and I'm hoping someone can advise on what I've missed:

 

  • replaced old Vodafone HG659 with a TP-Link AX 1800 after getting fed up with the limited # of devices available on the '659.
  • attempting to use the '659 as an AP in the far corner of the house using Dlink Powerline for the Ethernet connection, plugged into LAN port (not WAN port)
  • turned off DHCP on the '659
  • assigned static IP (10.1.1.253), with main router range for DHCP set to 10.1.1.2-240 on the AX 1800
  • changed the SSID on the '659 to avoid confusion and confirmed subnet mask is 255.255.255.0 in LAN Interface settings on '659

All good so far:

 

  • I can connect to the '659 via a web page at the 10.1.1.253 address when on the AX 1800 WiFi
  • I can connect to the new SSID directly, and when connected can see all the other devices on the main network eg can connect to a webcam at 10.1.1.10 from my phone using the new SSID
  • However, I cannot connect to or see the internet from the new SSID on the '659.

Any suggestions? (apart from "ditch the old kit" 😉)

 

 

Create new topic
richms
25207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2851297 16-Jan-2022 00:50
Send private message

Check the IP assignment on the device is correct from the DHCP in the internet facing router. IPCONFIG /all will show all the details on the DHCP lease and the time etc.

 

Check that it has a default gateway and default route. IPCONFIG output as well as doing ROUTE PRINT and looking at the top one in the IPv4 section to check that its actually picked it up.

 

Check the arp table that the mac address of the default gateway is really that of the new tp link router. ARP -A will list all the IPs and the mac address it has associated with it, if that varys between devices on your extended network and something on the main router, then a device is playing sillybuggers and doing arp spoofing which breaks things more often than fixing them.




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
robjg63
3493 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851322 16-Jan-2022 08:37
Send private message

Not an answer to your question, but how are you finding the coverage/signal strength of the TP-Link AX 1800?

 

I have been thinking about replacing my HG659 (for the same reasons as you) with maybe a mesh system https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=293332

 

Though a straight router upgrade would probably work ok - the HG659 does give quite good coverage through our house.

 

Interested in your thoughts on the AX 1800 (I presume its actually an archer AX20).




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

GSVNoFixedAbode

53 posts

Master Geek


  #2852751 18-Jan-2022 11:34
Send private message

AX 1800 seems a solid router and better coverage than the older Vodafone one, no question.

 

Resolved my issue, so for anyone else tumbling this particular rabbit hole, here's how I fixed it:

 

  • Ended up Resetting to factory defaults - to clear out any odd/partial/historic/hidden settings
  • Turn off IPV6 DHCP & save (wasn't showing as enabled previously), then 
  • Turn off IPV4 DHCP & save (had done previously)
  • Ethernet cable plugged into LAN port (not WAN)
  • Different SSID, but same /24 range (10.1.1.xxx)
  • Allocated static IP address (10.1.1.253)

... and then it just worked!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 