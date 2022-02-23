1101: Technofreak: .. effectively what is required is two separate ethernet/WiFi connections fed from the common ONT. Thats not how it works.

You have to ~feed~ a SINGLE router from the ONT . You can then connect whatever you want to the router , most have 3 or 4 LAN ports for that .

If you need the 2 ethernet/wifi's to be separated from each other , thats possible if you router supports it .

Not sure what your point is. The need for a router was established very early on this thread, answering my initial question.

Note I said "effectively". That there will be two WiFi routers fed from a common router connected to the common ONT means in effect there will be two ethernet/WiFi connections fed from the common ONT. I pretty sure that's how it works. (Tongue in cheek 😎)

The two connections don't need to be separate from each other they just don't need to have the ability for a user to transfer between them.