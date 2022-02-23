Technofreak:

Can you use a switch something like this to send the output from the ONT to two separate WiFi routers.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHEDM3305/Edimax-SW3305P-5-Port-10100-UTP-Switch-Fast-Ethern
The ONT is in the garage of the property with ethernet cables from this point to various rooms. There is no need for WiFi or internet access in the garage. There are two places that need WiFi access. Is it possible to use a switch to feed the ONT output to separate WiFi routers without the need to put the ONT signal through a modem first?