Use of a ethernet switch to feed output from ONT to different WiFi routers.
Technofreak

5344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293951 23-Feb-2022 21:11
Can you use a switch something like this to send the output from the ONT to two separate WiFi routers.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHEDM3305/Edimax-SW3305P-5-Port-10100-UTP-Switch-Fast-Ethern

 

The ONT is in the garage of the property with ethernet cables from this point to various rooms. There is no need for WiFi or internet access in the garage. There are two places that need WiFi access. Is it possible to use a switch to feed the ONT output to separate WiFi routers without the need to put the ONT signal through a modem first?




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

RunningMan
6979 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873532 23-Feb-2022 21:13
No. The connection needs to terminate on a router, and can then be distributed using WiFi access point where you need them.

nztim
2213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2873545 23-Feb-2022 21:47
put a router without Wi-Fi in the garage then a switch to a couple of access points

Technofreak

5344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2873557 23-Feb-2022 22:26
nztim:

 

put a router without Wi-Fi in the garage then a switch to a couple of access points

 

 

Thanks for the replies RunningMan and nztim.

 

If you use a router why not feed the access points directly from the router? What benefit is the switch providing in this case?

 

My reason for asking about the switch initially was the price of a switch V the router.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5



freitasm
73724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873558 23-Feb-2022 22:30
You will need a router. Depending on the router configuration (number of ports) you may or may not need/want a switch. The best configuration would be a mesh system. The nodes can communicate via WiFi or ethernet, depending on your network at home.




Technofreak

5344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2873806 24-Feb-2022 11:29
freitasm:

 

You will need a router. Depending on the router configuration (number of ports) you may or may not need/want a switch. The best configuration would be a mesh system. The nodes can communicate via WiFi or ethernet, depending on your network at home.

 

 

Agree on the mesh under usual circumstances. On this occasion it's not really the solution as effectively what is required is two separate ethernet/WiFi connections fed from the common ONT. There is no need to be able to move between each WiFi access point and retain connectivity.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Scotdownunder
170 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2873822 24-Feb-2022 11:38
With the router in the garage its WiFi is probably not necessary so turn the WiFi off on the router ( keeps interference levels down both for you and anyone else nearby), connect ports on the router to two Access Points via Cat 6 cable (assuming GigE capable router and APs) which will provide the WiFi coverage you need.  Your choice if you want to use the same IDs / passwords on the two APs, its what I do so any phone or laptop will pick up the nearest AP.

1101
3007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873828 24-Feb-2022 11:45
Technofreak:

 

.. effectively what is required is two separate ethernet/WiFi connections fed from the common ONT.

 

 

Thats not how it works.
You have to ~feed~ a SINGLE router from the ONT.

 

You can then connect whatever you want to the router , most have 3 or 4 LAN ports for that .
If you need the 2 ethernet/wifi's to be separated from each other , thats possible if you router supports it .

 

 



Technofreak

5344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2873968 24-Feb-2022 12:55
1101:

 

Technofreak:

 

.. effectively what is required is two separate ethernet/WiFi connections fed from the common ONT.

 

 

Thats not how it works.
You have to ~feed~ a SINGLE router from the ONT.

 

You can then connect whatever you want to the router , most have 3 or 4 LAN ports for that .
If you need the 2 ethernet/wifi's to be separated from each other , thats possible if you router supports it .

 

 

 

 

Not sure what your point is. The need for a router was established very early on this thread, answering my initial question.

 

Note I said "effectively". That there will be two WiFi routers fed from a common router connected to the common ONT means in effect there will be two ethernet/WiFi connections fed from the common ONT. I pretty sure that's how it works. (Tongue in cheek 😎)

 

The two connections don't need to be separate from each other they just don't need to have the ability for a user to transfer between them.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873973 24-Feb-2022 13:01
Most mesh systems will allow a guest SSID, which in effect gives you two wireless networks - with just one place to manage the connections. 

 

This would ensure both networks have the widest coverage as possible.




Jase2985
11493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873984 24-Feb-2022 13:16
OP you are using the wrong terminology here which is confusing people.

 

One internet connection requires one router which needs to be connected to the ONT.

 

After that you can used a router as an access point but you turn off the router functions (and dont use the WAN port) and use it as a switch/AP combo, this is now not a router. its better to use a dedicated AP though.

 

 

 

Maybe draw a picture of what you think you need and people can give you advise based on that.

RunningMan
6979 posts

Uber Geek


  #2874045 24-Feb-2022 13:59
Technofreak:[snip] That there will be two WiFi routers fed from a common router

 

 

Nope. 1 x router. It's job is to provide the route (hence the name) for traffic to get into and out of the local network (i.e. it tells all your local devices how to find the rest of the internet).

 

However many x WiFi Access Points. These convert the wired ethernet connection to wireless for movable devices. The bigger the area to cover, the more you may need.

 

A WiFi Router supplied by an ISP basically has both the router and WiFi access point in one box for simplicity. However, if you connect more than one together (because you want the WiFi covering a big area) you have problems with conflicts from also having the multiple routers connected together. There are workarounds, but they are usually messy and introduce other problems.

 

Get 1 x router connected to the ONT, and however many WiFi APs you need to cover the area. The router can be a WiFi AP as well (a WiFi router from your ISP), but a WiFi AP should not also be a router.

