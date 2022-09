Hi,

I am on starlink which is CGNAT. I want to connect to my QNAP NAS to check security camera software QVRPro. Is there a way I can achieve this. I have an active subscription to Nordvpn but not sure if Nord has a solution. Ipv6 does not work currently with starlink. I have read that a VPN service can make this work but have no idea how. Any help or ideas appreciated.

Thanks