Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Mikrotik on Stuff UFB
sfrasernz

181 posts

Master Geek


#300545 16-Sep-2022 21:18
Send private message quote this post

I've read the setup guides and believe I've got this right but my LAN clients cannot access the internet with a Mikrotik router I'm trying to get working on Stuff Fibre. 

 

 

 

I've reset the configuration on the Mikrotik. 

 

 

 

Used the Quick Interface Config to set the basics.

 

Created VLAN10 on ether1 (connected to ONT)

 

Configured DHCP Client on VLAN10

 

I can see VLAN10 is active with an external IP address and I can PING from VLAN10 to the internet using DNS names (using ping tool in winbox).

 

I can also resolve DNS names from the LAN. But I cannot PING or access any websites from the LAN. 

 

Firewall and NAT are all factory default.

 

 

 

Have I missed something? Everything I've read says PPPoE is not required.

 

 

Create new topic
cyril7
8784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2969333 16-Sep-2022 21:27
Send private message quote this post

Hi in interfaces - interface list, add the vlan10 interface as a wan.

Cyril

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
sfrasernz

181 posts

Master Geek


  #2969335 16-Sep-2022 21:41
Send private message quote this post

Cheers.. I added VLAN10 as a WAN interface but still the same symptoms. Here's the config if it helps:

 

 

 

# sep/16/2022 21:32:57 by RouterOS 6.41.3
# software id = 728L-EDRV
#
# model = RB760iGS
# serial number = 976E09A6EDC5
/interface bridge
add admin-mac=XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX auto-mac=no comment=defconf name=bridge
/interface vlan
add interface=ether1 name=vlan10 vlan-id=10
/interface list
add comment=defconf name=WAN
add comment=defconf name=LAN
/interface wireless security-profiles
set [ find default=yes ] supplicant-identity=MikroTik
/ip pool
add name=dhcp ranges=192.168.88.10-192.168.88.254
/ip dhcp-server
add address-pool=dhcp disabled=no interface=bridge name=defconf
/interface bridge port
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether2
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether3
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether4
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether5
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=sfp1
/ip neighbor discovery-settings
set discover-interface-list=LAN
/interface list member
add comment=defconf interface=bridge list=LAN
add comment=defconf interface=ether1 list=WAN
add interface=vlan10 list=WAN
/ip address
add address=192.168.88.1/24 comment=defconf interface=ether2 network=192.168.88.0
/ip dhcp-client
add comment=defconf dhcp-options=hostname,clientid disabled=no interface=vlan10
/ip dhcp-server network
add address=192.168.88.0/24 comment=defconf gateway=192.168.88.1
/ip dns
set allow-remote-requests=yes
/ip dns static
add address=192.168.88.1 name=router.lan
/ip firewall filter
add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept established,related,untracked" connection-state=established,related,untracked
add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop invalid" connection-state=invalid
add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept ICMP" protocol=icmp
add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop all not coming from LAN" in-interface-list=!LAN
add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept in ipsec policy" ipsec-policy=in,ipsec
add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept out ipsec policy" ipsec-policy=out,ipsec
add action=fasttrack-connection chain=forward comment="defconf: fasttrack" connection-state=established,related
add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept established,related, untracked" connection-state=established,related,untracked
add action=drop chain=forward comment="defconf: drop invalid" connection-state=invalid
add action=drop chain=forward comment="defconf:  drop all from WAN not DSTNATed" connection-nat-state=!dstnat connection-state=new in-interface-list=WAN
/ip firewall nat
add action=masquerade chain=srcnat comment="defconf: masquerade" connection-type="" ipsec-policy=out,none out-interface-list=WAN
/system clock
set time-zone-name=Pacific/Auckland
/tool mac-server
set allowed-interface-list=LAN
/tool mac-server mac-winbox

cyril7
8784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2969338 16-Sep-2022 21:57
Send private message quote this post

Hi, in dhcp client make sure set default route is set

Cyril

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 