Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)OpenWRT and Sophos XG on a XG105W?
kiwibum

85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#300571 19-Sep-2022 12:19
Send private message

I've been given a Sophos XG105W that I'm hoping to replace the no longer supported Grandstream GWN7000 router I have.

 

Have a Voyager 300/100 fiber connection with two basic home users and about 10 devices (generally not on all at the same time). Main use is email, webpage surfing, youtube, watching netflix, which all work fine on the current GWN7000, at some stage I would like to add remote access to file server via wireguard. We have no intention to upgrade to faster connection.

 

I understand OpenWRT will run on the XG105W (CPU: Intel Atom Dual-Core @1.3GHz, Memory: 2GB DDR3L RAM, Storage: 64GB M.2 SSD) but I don't know how well. I'm also aware the XG105W can be upgraded to 8GB RAM and a faster SSD if this helps.

 

Anyone here had experience with OpenWRT or Sophos XG on similar spec hardware and can advise me if these would be suitable for my connection and basic needs on this XG105W?

 

Anyone tried both OpenWRT and Sophos XG have recommendation to one or the other? I haven't time to try either yet but read a little about them, I'm familiar with Linux hence considering these over other options, I'm more inclined towards the open source option at the moment.

Create new topic
Spyware
3038 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2970089 19-Sep-2022 12:50
Send private message quote this post

Mikrotik is another super option, e.g., RB5009 https://mikrotik.com/product/rb5009ug_s_in




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 