I've been given a Sophos XG105W that I'm hoping to replace the no longer supported Grandstream GWN7000 router I have.

Have a Voyager 300/100 fiber connection with two basic home users and about 10 devices (generally not on all at the same time). Main use is email, webpage surfing, youtube, watching netflix, which all work fine on the current GWN7000, at some stage I would like to add remote access to file server via wireguard. We have no intention to upgrade to faster connection.

I understand OpenWRT will run on the XG105W (CPU: Intel Atom Dual-Core @1.3GHz, Memory: 2GB DDR3L RAM, Storage: 64GB M.2 SSD) but I don't know how well. I'm also aware the XG105W can be upgraded to 8GB RAM and a faster SSD if this helps.

Anyone here had experience with OpenWRT or Sophos XG on similar spec hardware and can advise me if these would be suitable for my connection and basic needs on this XG105W?

Anyone tried both OpenWRT and Sophos XG have recommendation to one or the other? I haven't time to try either yet but read a little about them, I'm familiar with Linux hence considering these over other options, I'm more inclined towards the open source option at the moment.