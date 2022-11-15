I've installed a TP-Link DeCo M9 mesh network in my father's house. This comprises one unit acting as a router and four acting as nodes (it's a funny shaped house with an adjacent workshop). There is no ethernet infrastructure in the house.

I need to implement a simple network storage solution for him. The fundamental requirements here are

- 4TB of storage; and

- Simplicty of use (I need to manage any issue remotely)

- Ideally accessible by devices attached to the network (iOS, Android and Apple TV).

I was thinking of simply getting a desktop USB drive and plugging it into the router. However, I then read that the Deco M9 doesn't support this and never will

I found this which I could connect via a short ethernet to any of the M9 units. However, it is only USB 2.0 and I'm wondering if that might be a bit slow?

I'm also open to other suggestions.

Before someone says "backup", I have his desktop set up to regularly update his files to an encrypted, incremental cloud back up. Once I have this network storage set up, I'll add it as a drive, in windows and add it to the backup schedule. He also uses an online collection management app, which allows him to store photos in the cloud.

Edits: Atrocious spelling and woeful grammar.