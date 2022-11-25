Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mdf

mdf

3143 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302469 25-Nov-2022 21:08
I need to move my network stuff. This is currently in a cabinet I custom made to fit a super awkward space but that awkward space is now being renovated properly. But my Google/Dynamix/PBTech-fu has failed me - I have an idea that this product should exist, but don't know what to search for:

 

I want some kind of hinge/flip mounted patch panel that "opens" so that I can easily access the back of it if I need to add additional ethernet runs, but normally is "closed" for using the ports. Does this exist and if so, what is it called?

 

 

 

More detailed background

 

The core components of my current network cupboard that will have to move (or be moved by the competent monopoly providers of ONT relocation services):

 

Nice to have/likely future additions:

 

  • NVR (cameras currently operating over POE with on device recording but sub optimal).
  • UPS/battery backup (probably this one)

There is a load of other stuff in my current network cupboard that will need to be relocated elsewhere given space constraints.

 

I considered the vertical style in wall cabinet but this super helpful thread put me off that idea (space and heating/venting constraints).

 

Current plan is to put a shelf in the top of an under-used very tall wardrobe, and knock a new hole in from the other side for a door - i.e. end result will be a high horizonal cupboard in the hallway. I have ethernet crimping tools, a cable tester, a wildly over-optimistic sense of how long things should take, and did the cabling to the existing network cabinet so happy to do all the ethernet myself. Plenty of space for hidden(ish) cables running up to the attic from the cupboard or down through the back of the wardrobe to the basement.

 

I need something to mount inside the cupboard for access to both sides of the patch panel. That could well end up being a square of plywood on hinges if all else fails but hoping for some kind of proper way of doing this. I don't really see the point of buying a proper server cabinet to be located inside another cuboard, but happy to be convinced otherwise.

eluSiveNZ
134 posts

Master Geek


  #3001524 25-Nov-2022 21:27
I believe what you are after is a “swing wall mount rack”

