Two houses on same section (front, and back), same owner. Front house has fibre, back house won’t get it for months. Need a semi-permanent way to share connectivity with back house. Too far for a single device to provide wifi over both houses. Can run ethernet cable between houses, not pretty but can be done. Front house has Spark fibre with regular Smart Modem. Both houses on same SSID is initial preference. Both houses are small and will be fine with a single wifi providing device per house.



Any suggestions/preference between these options, or something else?



1) Find a second Smart Modem, locate in rear house and link front and rear house smart modems with Ethernet. Set up rear house smart modem as a wifi extender only.

2) Buy a Smart Modem 2 off TM, install in front house. Buy a Smart Mesh 2, install in rear house and link to front house with Ethernet.

3) Buy a standalone wifi AP and install in rear house with Ethernet link to front house.



I’m thinking #1 is probably cheapest and most straightforward. #2 gives flexibility to get rid of Ethernet link if I can get the devices close enough together for a wifi backhaul to work (not ideal, but Ethernet between houses will be ugly). I can’t see a good reason to choose #3 over #1…



If I went with #1, could I run a separate SSID and network for each house, or does that get too hard?



Thoughts welcome!