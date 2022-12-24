I've been trying to set up, for a neighbour, an Edimax all-in-one router/AP/bridge/cuisinart/potato peeler to provide WiFi network access to a device with only a wired ethernet jack. In order to do that you have to switch it from router/AP mode to WiFi bridge mode. Problem is that there doesn't appear to be any way to do this, in the config page you go to "switch mode" and it does a factory reset, then tells you to run the setup wizard to choose the mode you want to run it in. However the setup wizard automatically goes into router/AP setup, there's no way to switch to anything else.
Is there some magic I'm missing here, or is the software on this broken?