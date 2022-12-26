Got a new Playstation 5 in the family for Christmas. Its in the sleepout - around 10metres from the modem - so the internet is completely poor - even though it showed a 30mb/s connection - games keep lagging when playing live online with others...

Looking at getting an ethernet cable for it - but it has to be waterproof/outdoors - so thinking of getting this one - and running under the gutter around the top of house - and then crossing over 2m to the sleepout - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABOPL1008/OPL-FTP6-20-20-Metre-Cat6-FTP-Outdoor-Shielded-Eth

OR - should we be looking at a booster? we purchased one - but it did a completely poor job we ditched it (we put it in the garage which is between the sleepout / modem - but it did nothing at all - so ditched it...

Any recommendations/confirmation? Would love to be able to get something tomorrow 27th Dec so that we can game over next few days... We're based in Auckland so hopefully that gives us a few more options...

Thanks