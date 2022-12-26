Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Playstation 5 internet - HOW? Ethernet? Booster?
kiwichris83

34 posts

Geek


#302835 26-Dec-2022 22:55
Send private message quote this post

Got a new Playstation 5 in the family for Christmas. Its in the sleepout - around 10metres from the modem - so the internet is completely poor - even though it showed a 30mb/s connection - games keep lagging when playing live online with others... 

 

Looking at getting an ethernet cable for it - but it has to be waterproof/outdoors - so thinking of getting this one - and running under the gutter around the top of house - and then crossing over 2m to the sleepout - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABOPL1008/OPL-FTP6-20-20-Metre-Cat6-FTP-Outdoor-Shielded-Eth

 

 

 

OR - should we be looking at a booster? we purchased one - but it did a completely poor job we ditched it (we put it in the garage which is between the sleepout / modem - but it did nothing at all - so ditched it...

 

 

 

Any recommendations/confirmation?  Would love to be able to get something tomorrow 27th Dec so that we can game over next few days... We're based in Auckland so hopefully that gives us a few more options...

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
28247 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014147 26-Dec-2022 23:42
Send private message quote this post

Congrats on your PS5! Download Resogun it's great fun.

 

An ethernet cable is an optimal solution from a reliability, speed, and latency perspective, especially if you can live with its installation of it.

 

Alternatively, you could look at a Mesh Wireless System. Tplink make decent ones which are easily guided setup with a smartphone.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
kiwichris83

34 posts

Geek


  #3014148 26-Dec-2022 23:47
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for game suggestion :)

Yeah the Ethernet was probably the optimal due to ping and latency etc but mesh - did not think of that. Will
Explore that option :) and see what comes up as wireless honesty would be preferred especially as if we end up
Moving the PS5 later on etc…

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 