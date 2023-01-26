I've used Unifi for many years but first time I've seen this occur.... is it a bug or is there some odd routing/setup going on :)
Used to see the 2 AP's site on their own with devices hanging off them.... not one AP feeding the other....
Honestly I don't trust anything that is reported by Unifi, especially the topology maps and data traffic stats.
Don't lose sleep over this.
In saying that, have you verified that one AP isn't using the other as a wireless uplink? Although that's usually obvious as the line between the APs will be dashed instead of solid.
Yeah, I cant see anything in the software to indicate its a wireless link between the two - both are cabled to switches. Speed seems fine on both AP's, so not seeing anything suffer :)
