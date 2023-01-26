Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#303236 26-Jan-2023 16:03
I've used Unifi for many years but first time I've seen this occur.... is it a bug or is there some odd routing/setup going on :)

 

Used to see the 2 AP's site on their own with devices hanging off them.... not one AP feeding the other....

 




  #3027569 26-Jan-2023 16:06
Honestly I don't trust anything that is reported by Unifi, especially the topology maps and data traffic stats.

Don't lose sleep over this.

In saying that, have you verified that one AP isn't using the other as a wireless uplink? Although that's usually obvious as the line between the APs will be dashed instead of solid.

  #3027572 26-Jan-2023 16:26
Yeah, I cant see anything in the software to indicate its a wireless link between the two - both are cabled to switches. Speed seems fine on both AP's, so not seeing anything suffer :)

 

 




  #3027573 26-Jan-2023 16:40
For ages now my controller has shown my layout wrong, the NAS "Prometheus" is connected directly to the US-8 switch but no matter what I do it shows as connected to the flex mini switch.



  #3027574 26-Jan-2023 16:44
I have the same issue as well and both my AP are wired and they even say so in their settings, The topology map is rubbish, there have been several complaints about in on the unifi support forums.

