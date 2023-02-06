Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Is anyone using Synology routers? Considering moving Unifi -> Synology
#303378 6-Feb-2023
I have a home network that was built using Unifi devices a few years ago:

 

  • Router: USG-3P
  • Switch: US-8-60W
  • WiFi access points: UAP-AC-IW (x2)
  • Cloud Key v1

In addition to these, I have a raspberry pi running PiHole+Unbound for DNS and PiVPN. I have different LAN/WiFi networks to get IoT devices and kids devices on their own networks, and that's pretty much all I need.

 

It still serves me well, but I wonder how long Ubiquiti will continue supporting these devices, and it'd be nice to have WiFi 6 support.

 

I looked at Ubiquiti's page, and it seems that their consumer grade routers are not being sold anymore? So, even if I replace the WiFi APs for one that supports WiFi 6, it doesn't seem that the USG-3P+CloudKey have a direct consumer grade replacement?

 

So, I am considering this synology router a viable alternative, and I am wondering if anyone has used it: https://www.synology.com/en-nz/products/WRX560

 

Or, is there something that I am overlooking from the Ubiquiti product list?

Jiriteach
  #3032458 6-Feb-2023
There are replacements for your setup in the Unifi range. Keep the switch and replace the others with a UDM + U6-Lite AP's for Wifi6. Else a UDR (doesnt route full gig but can do ~ 600mb/s) and includes a Wifi6 AP then add others.

 

You could keep the USG-3P and use the CloudKey Gen2 which is still fully supported but the challenge is the USG-3P is now so outdated so realistic options are the UDM or UDR or the UDM Pro's.

  #3032464 6-Feb-2023
Thanks @Jiriteach, but I think that the UDM might be on its way out? At least when I visit the product page it says "Sold Out", which I think it's code for: we're not producing this anymore? https://store.ui.com/collections/unifi-network-unifi-os-consoles/products/udm-us

Spyware
  #3032465 6-Feb-2023
  #3032467 6-Feb-2023
gzjdoe:

 

Thanks @Jiriteach, but I think that the UDM might be on its way out? At least when I visit the product page it says "Sold Out", which I think it's code for: we're not producing this anymore? https://store.ui.com/collections/unifi-network-unifi-os-consoles/products/udm-us

 

 

Definately not on its way out. Ubiquiti products are so popular that they have a seriously hard time keeping up with demand. Almost everything on their US store is constantly sold out. You will see stock loaded ~ early mornings NZT but it all goes in a matter of 10-15 mins.

 

In NZ - PbTech has some stock but once that goes they tend to have a long wait for more!

  #3032475 6-Feb-2023
Thanks for clarifying. It seems that the UDM is the way to go then. I'm quite happy with Ubiquiti and would really only move if they were shifting to a different market segment.

  #3032482 6-Feb-2023
Your current solution is great for Gigabit (without IDS enabled) so with that off you'll be up to Gigabit speeds. Still know plenty of people with the OG USG.




