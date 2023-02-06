I have a home network that was built using Unifi devices a few years ago:

Router: USG-3P

Switch: US-8-60W

WiFi access points: UAP-AC-IW (x2)



Cloud Key v1

In addition to these, I have a raspberry pi running PiHole+Unbound for DNS and PiVPN. I have different LAN/WiFi networks to get IoT devices and kids devices on their own networks, and that's pretty much all I need.

It still serves me well, but I wonder how long Ubiquiti will continue supporting these devices, and it'd be nice to have WiFi 6 support.

I looked at Ubiquiti's page, and it seems that their consumer grade routers are not being sold anymore? So, even if I replace the WiFi APs for one that supports WiFi 6, it doesn't seem that the USG-3P+CloudKey have a direct consumer grade replacement?

So, I am considering this synology router a viable alternative, and I am wondering if anyone has used it: https://www.synology.com/en-nz/products/WRX560

Or, is there something that I am overlooking from the Ubiquiti product list?