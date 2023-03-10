For a proof of concept I need to check if a device powers up correctly with a crossover cable. I have the device, two short test cables, and can come to you.
I unfortunately just sold my UniFi PoE switch...
For a proof of concept I need to check if a device powers up correctly with a crossover cable. I have the device, two short test cables, and can come to you.
I unfortunately just sold my UniFi PoE switch...
contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping
does it need to be unfi swich, I have lots of PoE switches you could test against (mostly Huawei), or I have official ubiquity PoE injectors if that would help.
(and I'm based here in Dunedin)
Yeah I've got an 8 Port in Dunedin if you want to test.