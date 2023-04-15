Hi All

I'm trying to get internet access to/from my 10Gbs router (i.e.. the servers on the bridge sfp ports) the ER-4, but it's not working.

I have a Ubiquity ER-4 as my main router connected to the internet (fibre 2degrees).

I also have a 10Gbps MikroTik CRS305-1G-4S+in. (provides 10Gb using fibre sfp+ between my servers)

I have the ER-4 connected via cat6 into MikroTik the ether1 port on the Mikrotik (via a switch)

ER-4 has 192.168.2.1/24

MikroTik has 10.10.0.0/16 on abridge of all SFP ports. with the eth configures as WAN (192.168.2.0/32).

I can ping from MikroTik using winbox to devices on the ER-4 network (192.168.2.1/24) (and ip-scan finds all devices on the 192.168.2.1/24 network)

I can't ping from MikroTik using winbox to the internet (e.g. 8.8.8.8)

Routes on the Mikrotik:

10.10.0.0/16 - Bridge

0.0.0.0/0 - ether1 (distance 1)

192.168.2.0/24 - ether1

Routes on ER-4

192.168.2.0/24 eth1

0.0.0.0/0 pppoe2

Then two more routes for my Static IP via pppoe

No vlans anywhere (expect on the pppoe internet interface)

Let me know any commands you'd like you for more info

Thanks