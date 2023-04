I have an Orcon fibre router with a 10.x.x.x IP address range

I am moving somewhere that has a Nova fibre router, connected to the ONT, with a 192.168.x.x address range

I don't want to have to change all my complex settings of a large 10.x.x.x network and I don't want to have to move internet providers

Can I take my whole 10.x.x.x network and somehow point the Orcon 10.x.x.x fibre router to the Nova 192.168.x.x router for internet???