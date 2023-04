So, with my recent troubleshooting and call centre staff telling me I have too many devices connected, etc etc etc it did make me wonder, what is the average connection tally for our everyday geek zone members?

I am sitting at about 38, but can hit 50 with other devices coming out of sleep mode to transmit some data and go back to sleep.

Of the below about 8 are wired connections, the rest are all over 2.4 and 5ghz wifi.