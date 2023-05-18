Hey GZ crew,

Just a quick post here to let the community know that something seems to have happened with Asus routers today and is causing issues for many users.

We started becoming aware of this during today with customers having unstable connectivity/needing to reboot router frequently/no connection at all. Seems to be a bad update, or something in a certain firmware has presented an issue.. 🤷‍♂️

Still pretty early days, however worth posting to stop some headscratching!

Good conversation on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ASUS/comments/13k3wil/general_firmware_issues_with_pppoe_connections/

Not much to go on at the moment, but hopefully helpful for someone!