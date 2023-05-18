Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Heads up - Asus router issues starting today
Hey GZ crew,

 

Just a quick post here to let the community know that something seems to have happened with Asus routers today and is causing issues for many users.

 

We started becoming aware of this during today with customers having unstable connectivity/needing to reboot router frequently/no connection at all. Seems to be a bad update, or something in a certain firmware has presented an issue.. 🤷‍♂️

 

Still pretty early days, however worth posting to stop some headscratching!

 

Good conversation on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ASUS/comments/13k3wil/general_firmware_issues_with_pppoe_connections/

 

Not much to go on at the moment, but hopefully helpful for someone!




I'm not with Quic, but just want to give credit where it's due for being proactive :)

 
 
 
 

Behodar:

 

I'm not with Quic, but just want to give credit where it's due for being proactive :)

 

 

Cheers! To be clear and avoidance of doubt, these issues seem to be regardless of ISP/provider etc. Just thought I'd make a post as we've been fronting some queries!




Yes, saw this of Hacker News earlier today

The longer explanation here https://www.downtowndougbrown.com/2023/05/what-happened-with-asus-routers-this-morning/

Hacker News post here https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35983866




