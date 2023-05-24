uvprotector

Hi,

I have a UniFi USG-3P, US-24-250W switch, CloudKey 1, spark modem HG659b. Also recently purchased Synology 723+.

In order to connect to the outside world synology noticed there were 2 modems and suggested to turn the spark modem into Bridge mode, which does not work.

Question is can I remove the spark modem and connect the USG direct to the fiber modem?

Spark suggests these settings but cannot find all these specific settings in unifi interface

Operating mode: MDI/MDIX

PPP protocol: PPPoE

PPP username: user@spark.co.nz

PPP password: password

PPP auth type: PAP

PPP mode: Always on (dial on demand disabled)

Encapsulation: 802.1Q

PCP marking: 0

VID (or VLAN): 10

MTU: Auto or 1500

Can anyone help.

Thanks