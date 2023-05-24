uvprotector

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UniFi USG direct to internet
#304657 24-May-2023 19:50
Hi,

 

 

 

I have a UniFi USG-3P, US-24-250W switch, CloudKey 1, spark modem HG659b.  Also recently purchased Synology 723+.

 

In order to connect to the outside world synology noticed there were 2 modems and suggested to turn the spark modem into Bridge mode, which does not work.

 

Question is can I remove the spark modem and connect the USG direct to the fiber modem?

 

Spark suggests these settings but cannot find all these specific settings in unifi interface

 

Operating mode: MDI/MDIX
PPP protocol: PPPoE
PPP username: user@spark.co.nz
PPP password: password
PPP auth type: PAP
PPP mode: Always on (dial on demand disabled)
Encapsulation: 802.1Q
PCP marking: 0
VID (or VLAN): 10
MTU: Auto or 1500

 

Can anyone help.

 

Thanks

 

 

  #3079472 24-May-2023 20:54
connect the ONT to the wan port on the USG and it should work fine (I have this setup)





 
 
 
 

  #3079473 24-May-2023 20:55
This is similar to my setup and yes, my USG Pro is connected directly to my ONT. I’d have to check the settings when I get home but it wasn’t too tricky. I’m also on Spark fibre.

Cheers,
Joseph

  #3079480 24-May-2023 21:09
Thanks for your replies

