So some background. I have two UPS. One with my main computer and the USG.

The other UPS has a machine with the unifi controller, my main network switch and a switch for my APs.

I'm picking the UPS with the main computer/usg has old batteries and doesn't stay up anymore with a power drop.

So when I woke up this morning, lenovo smart clock was complaining no wifi. My phone also. Only when I restored power to the USG did it all connect again.

My question is why, if the USG is down do I lose wifi? I thought with the unifi controller still powered, switch still powered and APs still powered that I should still have internal wifi, just no internet.

And is there a way (short of chucking out the unifi system) of having the wifi stay up.