Unifi Network - USG loses power - no internal WIFI as well as internet
davidcole

5743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#305724 31-May-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

So some background.   I have two UPS.  One with my main computer and the USG.

 

The other UPS has a machine with the unifi controller, my main network switch and a switch for my APs.

 

I'm picking the UPS with the main computer/usg has old batteries and doesn't stay up anymore with a power drop.

 

So when I woke up this morning, lenovo smart clock was complaining no wifi.  My phone also.  Only when I restored power to the USG did it all connect again.

 

My question is why, if the USG is down do I lose wifi?  I thought with the unifi controller still powered, switch still powered and APs still powered that I should still have internal wifi, just no internet.

 

And is there a way (short of chucking out the unifi system) of having the wifi stay up.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

davidcole

5743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3082644 31-May-2023 09:19
Send private message quote this post

So looks like because the unifi is serving DHCP, and I had a really stupidly short lease time (1 hour) that could be a huge part of the problem.  Have extended lease time to 48 hours.

 

I might see how that goes when I drop power on it (which I'll do as part of replacing the batteries).




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

 
 
 
 

Jiriteach
902 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082667 31-May-2023 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Yup - the USG will be providing DHCP. If the lease is long enough - it should be OK since the controller is still up. Then again the controller could go as well and the AP's should still be up. Or set static IP's for your AP's.

allio
828 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3082675 31-May-2023 10:31
Send private message quote this post

My wifi drops when my internet is down though my only Unifi equipment is APs and the controller. Very annoying. I looked into it a while ago and it seemed to be intentional behaviour - i.e. Ubiquiti think it's better for the whole wifi network to disappear if there's no internet so you don't unknowingly connect to a SSID with no connectivity. I disagree...

