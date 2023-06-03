We have arranged for a fibre to be installed in conduit between a house and sleepout as part of a much larger project.

I supplied 50m of pre-terminated 3mm armoured cable (LC, simplex) for this purpose. The electrician doing the work decided the fibre needed protection down the walls (because of the other work being done), so placed it in conduit. The problem is, he left the rest of the fibre rolled up on the outside of the house, ahead of installing the conduit to the other building, where of course it has been trampled into the mud by other contractors.

We're only installing 1Gb networking gear on site for now, but I expect this to work reliably in the future, regardless of what equipment is installed.

What's the right way for me to test this isn't damaged in any way? There are OTDRs, which seem more suited to multi-km runs, and cheap attenuation testers which don't inspire much confidence.

Depending on the cost and complexity, I may buy the equipment myself, since I'm moving to 10Gb at home, but initially at least I need to make sure it is tested using the right equipment for the job. I'm also unsure of the timing, and it would be best if I could find someone to test this before it is installed in the conduit with other cables.

The property is in Hobsonville, if anyone can recommend someone who can test this, assuming the electrician doesn't have the right equipment for the job.