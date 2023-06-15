Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rickles

#305941 15-Jun-2023 11:11
Anyone here a PaperCut user or administrator, please?

l43a2
  #3090245 15-Jun-2023 11:18
Yes





 
 
 
 

Rickles

  #3090251 15-Jun-2023 11:28
@l43a2 ... I have a situation where PaperCut is on a PC server that is connected to a printer and a specific organisations network. 

 

However, two other organisations also share this printer, and I'm wondering how the primary network is isolated from these other users.

 

Can they see the primary network at all, viz. desktops, drives, internet etc?

l43a2
  #3090254 15-Jun-2023 11:47
in that kind of situation you may need to look into how its configured, i could assume how its setup but i would be completely wrong.





