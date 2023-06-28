Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I have just received a message on my iPhone saying “[my wifi network name] is incompatible with Apple Private Relay” and that I should either turn off Private Relay or use another network. Never heard of PR before - I had no idea what this meant and wondered if it was some sort of scam.

 

I have googled and now have a very basic understanding of what PR is - from the Apple website. To be able to use wifi on my phone I had alternative but to it turn off. Prior to this I had idea that PR exists and was turned on. Our broadband is provided by Spark through one of their routers.

 

I’m very confused by all this and would be grateful for comments and advice.

 

- why has this suddenly arisen after years of not being an issue? Maybe due to a recent update to iOS?

 

- PR appears to be available on iPhone, iPad and Mac. It is turned on on my iPad and I have not received this message there.

 

Has anyone else seen this recently?

 

 




I seem to recall this stirring up last year:

 

https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/apple-icloud-private-relay-carrier-blocking/

 

 

 

maybe related?

 

or likely an improvement made in sparks network somewhere




antoniosk:

 

I seem to recall this stirring up last year:

 

https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/apple-icloud-private-relay-carrier-blocking/

 

maybe related?

 

or likely an improvement made in sparks network somewhere

 

 

Thanks. If it’s a Spark thing, I’d expect other people to see it too. 

 

Edit: iPad just now showing “Safari cannot connect to Apple Private Relay”.




