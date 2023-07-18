My Windows 10 PC has suddenly lost the ability to connect to the internet. I have both wifi and ethernet available - in both cases the PC is reporting "connected, no internet". Every other device in the house is working fine, so it's not a problem with either the wifi or the ethernet. My fibre is also working fine.

I'm fairly confident it isn't a hardware issue - the ethernet adapter is on the motherboard while the wifi adapter is a separate card.

I've tried the standard Windows diagnostics. They report "Windows couldn't automatically bind the IP protocol stack to the network adapter" for both wifi and ethernet adapters.

I've tried doing a Network Reset, both via the control panel and via the command line (as an administrator) but still no joy.

I also tried shutting down basically every piece of software on the system, no joy.

This is extremely frustrating; it seems clear to me that this is a software/config issue so replacing cards etc. might fix it but might not, and seems unnecessary.

Googling just brings up a bunch of fairly generic articles which all suggest the steps I've already done.

Any bright ideas from the collected wisdom of Geekzone?