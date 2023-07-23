Hi all,

I have HG659 wifi router on the second floor which is working great. However, our reception on the first floor is bad, probably due to a concrete wall. There is already a Lan (cat6?) cable going to the first floor, probably laid out by the previous owners. Therefore, I would like to put a wifi extender on the other side of the cable.

I don't need a lot of coverage, and I don't have a lot of bandwidth requirements - two mobile devices and one computer for the kids. So I'm looking for a cheap & reliable extender that can be fed from the cable, something that I can easily buy on PB Tech or Noel Leeming. I would also prefer something that supports roaming, so no need to reconnect manually when moving floors. If the device has an internal switch so I can connect the computer directly to it with a cable then that's a plus, but the computer can also use a wifi.

Keen to hear of brand recommendations or even specific models, or, maybe brands/models I should stay away of.

Also, the existing router has a dual wifi band. Should the router and extender work on the same band or should I configure them differently?

Thank you!