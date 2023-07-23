Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Looking for a recommendation for cheap & reliable wifi extender in another floor
gamliela

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306444 23-Jul-2023 12:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I have HG659 wifi router on the second floor which is working great. However, our reception on the first floor is bad, probably due to a concrete wall. There is already a Lan (cat6?) cable going to the first floor, probably laid out by the previous owners. Therefore, I would like to put a wifi extender on the other side of the cable.

 

I don't need a lot of coverage, and I don't have a lot of bandwidth requirements - two mobile devices and one computer for the kids. So I'm looking for a cheap & reliable extender that can be fed from the cable, something that I can easily buy on PB Tech or Noel Leeming. I would also prefer something that supports roaming, so no need to reconnect manually when moving floors. If the device has an internal switch so I can connect the computer directly to it with a cable then that's a plus, but the computer can also use a wifi.

 

Keen to hear of brand recommendations or even specific models, or, maybe brands/models I should stay away of.

 

Also, the existing router has a dual wifi band. Should the router and extender work on the same band or should I configure them differently?

 

Thank you!

Create new topic
shk292
2591 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3107312 23-Jul-2023 13:50
Send private message quote this post

I have a three -node set of the older TPlink Deco Mesh units plugged into my ISP router, and they give great coverage throughout quite a large house. You could get a twin pack for less than $200 and plug one into your router, and one downstairs. This will allow seamless roaming between the floors. probably best to turn off the existing wifi also. They have two LAN ports so you can connect things downstream if needed
Eg this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9404/TP-Link-Deco-E4-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---2-P

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
nzkc
1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #3107314 23-Jul-2023 13:57
Send private message quote this post

If you can confirm your lan cable works ok I'd buy another router and set it to access point mode only. Can get another HG659 for $20-$40 off trade me easily by the looks of it! This'll work better than any mesh network. Also you get a few ports to use for cabling up the computer you mention with this set up.

 

Edit:

 

 

I would also prefer something that supports roaming, so no need to reconnect manually when moving floors.

 

 

Just set the SSID names and passwords to be the same on the access points. Your device(s) will jump to the stronger one as you move around.

gamliela

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3107325 23-Jul-2023 15:22
Send private message quote this post

@shk292 Thanks for the recommendation! It looks like a very decent product. My existing router connects to Chorus RGW (model type 300), which to my understanding is also some sort of a router. Do I still need the HG659 if using the mesh solution? Would love to get some space back if possible.

 

@nzkc Thank you for your response. I can confirm the cable works; it is currently connected to a desktop computer downstairs. Good advice on looking at Trademe; will definitely have a look. I understand your comment about the SSID of both devices needs to be the same. But what about the wifi band/channel? Does it matter?



nzkc
1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #3107330 23-Jul-2023 15:45
Send private message quote this post

gamliela:

 

 I understand your comment about the SSID of both devices needs to be the same. But what about the wifi band/channel? Does it matter?

 

 

For the roaming aspect of things not at all. Ideally you want to use channels that dont clash with one another and also avoid the channels your neighbours are using.  I have a couple of access points in my house. I have both using 5GHz and one of those also using 2.4GHz. Ive left them to auto select the channels and in most use cases this is fine.

shk292
2591 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3107354 23-Jul-2023 18:57
Send private message quote this post

gamliela:

 

@shk292 Thanks for the recommendation! It looks like a very decent product. My existing router connects to Chorus RGW (model type 300), which to my understanding is also some sort of a router. Do I still need the HG659 if using the mesh solution? Would love to get some space back if possible.

 

 

The Chorus box effectively acts as a modem, so all you need is a router to connect to it; the HG659 currently does this but the deco nodes can equally do it and are reasonably easy to set up provided you know your network type and VLAN setting - so no, you don't need to retain the HG659.  The only complication is if you currently connect your land line phone to the HG659 - the deco units don't provide that functionality.

Delorean
459 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107361 23-Jul-2023 19:35
Send private message quote this post

You can hook them up directly to the ONT and you can ditch the ISP supplied router

 

I have 2x TP Link Deco X20 units which are brand new with 3 yr warranty you could buy for $300, they are a step up from the ones recommended and come with WiFi6 and free network antivirus and parental controls. they are normally $449

 

PM if you are interested

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 