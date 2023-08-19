Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wi-Fi Entenders/Repeaters with Chromecast - What's the best solution here?
#306763 19-Aug-2023 09:29
Hello,

I am looking to increase the wifi signal to a seperated 'sleep out' at my father house. The current signal drops out just as you approach the door.

He is wanting to use Chromecast in that room, however I am not sure if a Wi-Fi extender will use the same network seamlessly, or need to manaully connected to on mobile phone each time he enters the sleepout (if it's still picking up the main house signal by any chance?)

If his phone happens to hold the main house signal, but the back room is using the booster, I understand Chromecast may not work as they will be on different networks? Am I right?

He has a bedroom inside the house only a few meters from this sleepout, so I am looking to connect something there - unfortunately would need to use Wi-Fi instead of LAN as his house is a solid concrete base and running cables isn't too easy without running conduits etc. Same applies for relocating exising router.

Would the below item work so he can waslk into the sleepout, connect to Chromecast on his phone and start streaming? Or will he possibly need to 'reconnect' to the TP-Link wifi first? Any other similar product that would make it easier for an older non-technoligical person? (I will be doing the initial setup for him - he just wants it to be easy to cast from his phone when he walks into that room).

TP-Link RE305 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender | Harvey Norman New Zealand


Attached Imaged 1:
-Blue is exising router.
-Orange is where I am thinking to place the TP link (or similar device if you think something else is better)
-Red is the seperated sleepout currently getting no signal

 

What cladding is on the buildings??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

I used to own a house and had the same issues.

The ultimate solution was a powerline Wi-Fi.

I am assuming your sleep out shares the same power meter. Otherwise it won't work

Powerline in essence enables you to connect a RJ45 between the structures, then you can have Ethernet or a access point with excellent coverage.

