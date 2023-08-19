Hello,



I am looking to increase the wifi signal to a seperated 'sleep out' at my father house. The current signal drops out just as you approach the door.



He is wanting to use Chromecast in that room, however I am not sure if a Wi-Fi extender will use the same network seamlessly, or need to manaully connected to on mobile phone each time he enters the sleepout (if it's still picking up the main house signal by any chance?)



If his phone happens to hold the main house signal, but the back room is using the booster, I understand Chromecast may not work as they will be on different networks? Am I right?



He has a bedroom inside the house only a few meters from this sleepout, so I am looking to connect something there - unfortunately would need to use Wi-Fi instead of LAN as his house is a solid concrete base and running cables isn't too easy without running conduits etc. Same applies for relocating exising router.



Would the below item work so he can waslk into the sleepout, connect to Chromecast on his phone and start streaming? Or will he possibly need to 'reconnect' to the TP-Link wifi first? Any other similar product that would make it easier for an older non-technoligical person? (I will be doing the initial setup for him - he just wants it to be easy to cast from his phone when he walks into that room).



TP-Link RE305 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender | Harvey Norman New Zealand





Attached Imaged 1:

-Blue is exising router.

-Orange is where I am thinking to place the TP link (or similar device if you think something else is better)

-Red is the seperated sleepout currently getting no signal