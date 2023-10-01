Can't find any instructions to setting up 802.1q VLANS and a little wary about breaking things
Router shows "Interface Group - LAN1 thru LAN4
I would like -
VLAN1 Port 1,2,3,4 to internet
VLAN2 Port 1,2,3
VLAN3 Port 4
Anyone help ?
This is a consumer based router.
If you wanted VLAN support you'll be using another router for this task.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.